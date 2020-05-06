In an interview with Bandsports on April 21, Tiago Nunes, coach of Corinthians, said he found the Football Intelligence Center (CIFUT) of the scrapped club. A day later, the president of Alvinegro, Andrés Sánchez, rebutted the statement in conversation with journalist Jorge Nicola and said that the coach “should be at Barcelona”. This Tuesday, in a live program on the channel Meu Timão, the leader returned to talk about the subject.

“I already answered that to other broadcasters and other journalists. I thought he was bad in his position and he has carte blanche to exchange whatever he wants from there (CIFUT). There is a device, there is software, you just need to know and want to use it” , he stated.

Tiago Nunes briefly participated in the program with Andrés Sánchez this Tuesday

Andrés also revealed that he got in touch with Tiago Nunes after the statement and spoke in a good-humored way about the episode.

“I spoke to him on the phone the other day. After many things, I called to say that he had nothing to do with Barcelona. I was light, I told him. He laughed and understood what he really missed,” he said.

After Andrés’ speech, Tiago Nunes surprised everyone by appearing alongside the Corinthians president. With a mask, Timão’s commander mocked the episode of the statements.

“We are in bad shape here, both of us,” said the coach in his only live appearance.

After the unexpected appearance, Andrés Sánchez revealed that a meeting between Corinthians’ board and technical committee would take place at his home after the program.

“Since he showed up, we are in a meeting here to see how we are going to get back (from Brazilian football). Here is Duílio (Monteiro Alves), Tiago and other people from the commission. We are talking, because he can come back in ten, fifteen, twenty days, so we have to be prepared “, he said.

Sports Gazette





.