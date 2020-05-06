After Andrés Sanchez, president of Corinthians, publicly revealed that he was upset by recent statements by Tiago Nunes, the two appeared on a live on Tuesday night. The recording was made at the home of the commander alvinegro with the presence of director Duílio Monteiro Alves and other members of the board of directors.

Andrés, who even mocked the coach saying he should “coach Barcelona”, explained that the two have already made up. “I spoke to him on the phone the other day. I called him to say that he had nothing to do with Barcelona. I said I was light. He laughed, understood what was wrong again and will …”, he commented.

Tiago Nunes’ invades’ live at Andrés’

Photo: Playback / Estadão

In the sequence, Tiago Nunes himself appeared “by surprise” in the recording that was being transmitted by the channel Meu Timão and joked: “How is it? We are both bad here (laughs)”, he said.

All members of the club’s board of directors were gathered to define the team’s planning for the coming weeks. “We are fighting. We have a meeting to see how we will make it back. We are at Chelsea’s headquarters (laughs). Did you ever think the owner of Chelsea came to own a club in Brazil? They would say it was money laundering. Tiago is here at home, Duílio, more people from the commission. Football can return in ten, 15 or 30 days, we have to be prepared “, joked Andrés.

“To avoid everyone together, we came here at my house. First meeting with me. There were several with Duílio. Although you don’t believe it, there are plans. There are almost 65 people in the CT. You have to explain the protocols, things are not simple. With the pandemic, everything is different “, he added.

