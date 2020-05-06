Andrés Sanchez, president of Corinthians, gave an interview to the website “Meu Timão”, this Tuesday night. What nobody knew was that at the same time, at his home, a meeting was taking place with members of the football department of the club, to define the guidelines for a possible return to football. Among the guests was Tiago Nunes, who “invaded” the live to show that everything is fine between the parties after controversial statements in recent months.

Tiago Nunes, wearing a mask, “Invaded” live by Andrés Sanchez, this Tuesday (Photo: Reproduction / Meu Timão YouTube)

At the time of the “Invasion”, Andrés answered precisely about his relationship with the coach, after Tiago said that CIFUT was “scrapped”. The Corinthians official responded by saying that the complaint would be that of those “training Barcelona”. However, when they appeared in the video together, they showed that the path is towards peace, which began to be established days before.

– I spoke with Tiago on the phone the other day, after a lot of things, from Barcelona, ​​everything, then I called him to say that he had nothing to do with Barcelona. I told him “I was light”. He laughed and understood what he really missed … – said André before being interrupted by Nunes.

– We are both in bad shape here – Tiago joked. At that moment, in the house of the president of Timão, the coach himself, Duílio Monteiro Alves, football director and other members of the department were not mentioned. The issue at hand was planning for a possible return of activities in the coming weeks.

– We are in a meeting to see the return as we are going to do. Duílio, Tiago, there are other people from the commission, we are talking here, because you can return in ten, 15, 20, 30 days, so you have to be prepared. To avoid everyone together, we did it here at my house. It is the first with me, with Duílio there have been several. Although you do not believe it, there is planning, you have to discuss, there are a lot of things, you are not just a player, there is a CT with almost 65 people, the thing is not simple. There is a protocol, you have to explain how you are going to do it, how it will be … Unfortunately with this pandemic everything is different – declared Andrés.

For now there is no deadline for the return of activities at CT Joaquim Grava and the Corinthians official stated that the team will only return to training as soon as all authorities have been released, while there will be no early return, regardless of who asks for it. At the moment, players are training at their homes guided by the coaching staff.

