Tago Leifert talked to Ana Furtado at ‘É De Casa’ and said he didn’t cry when he learned that his wife, Daiana Garbin, was pregnant. ‘When Pyong first saw Jake, I already knew that I was a father. So, the first time I cried as a father, it was there with Pyong ‘, commented the presenter. The couple has not yet decided the name of their first daughter: ‘We have options’

Tiago Leifert already has a new challenge after the “BBB20”: the pregnancy of his wife, Daiana Garbin. In a conversation with “É De Casa” this Saturday (2), the presenter recalled the first time he was moved when thinking of his daughter. “It was about the beginning of February that I heard the news. When Pyong first saw Jake, I already knew I was a father. So the first time I cried as a father, it was there with Pyong “, said. “I didn’t cry at the time. I was happy, but it comes as a shock. ‘Oh, damn it. It worked. We’re going to have a child, it’s going to change everything,'” he continued.

Tiago Leifert comments on paternity at 40: ‘Statistics is not on our side’

The presenter also commented on why it took so long to tell of the woman’s pregnancy, who is in the fourth month of pregnancy. “We decided to hold on to the news to know that everything was fine. Dai is 38 years old and I am 40, so statistics are not on our side and biology is not. So we waited to tell everyone at three months “said Tiago. Daiana Garbin has already confessed that she is moved by each ultrasound, but the presenter confessed that the record has not yet fallen. “Some clothes came as a gift. When you see it, give that thing. But I took advantage of this week to start tidying up her little room with Daiana. In fact, I’ll take everything from Sofia, who is six years old,” he said, citing the niece.

Tiago Leifert’s daughter has no name yet: ‘We have options’

In the interview with Ana Furtado, Tiago Leifert stated that he has not yet defined his daughter’s name. “We are talking, we have to reach an agreement yet. But it is going well, we have options. The final decision is up to the mother, right? I have an idea, but she is the boss,” joked the journalist.

Tiago Leifert recalls emotion of the ‘BBB20’ final: ‘A huge relief’

The presenter reviewed the final of “Big Brother Brasil 20”, won by doctor Thelma, and commented on the emotion felt in the program. “It is normally difficult already, with the virus it became even more. We had to be very careful. The team was reduced. So we managed to reach the final, with four more days, without any occurrence, it was a huge relief and a immense pride. It was a marathon that made it two “, he commented in the conversation with Ana Furtado.

With his wife, Tiago Leifert returns to São Paulo during quarantine

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Gardin were in Rio de Janeiro because of the “BBB20”. With the end of the program, the two returned home. “To São Paulo, I arrived on Tuesday. My parents live close by and my sister too. And I could only look at them from afar. It was very strange not to hug them. It was weird. I had seen people talking about it, mainly health professionals and it is really very strange. It will pass but it was strange “, declared the presenter about Covid-19, a disease contracted by Fernanda Lima’s father.

