On April 23, the third and last season of “The House of Flowers” premiered and since then the series has remained at the top of the most watched Netflix platform. The comments have been positive in that the public liked that director Manolo Caro has addressed the past of his central characters such as “Virginia” and “Ernesto” to understand the past and present of the “De la Mora” family. And in an interview, the Chilean actor Tiago Correa, who plays “Ernesto de la Mora” in the late 70s, talks about this project of which he is very proud.

“The third and last season had us very excited to know what was going to happen with the stories of each one of the members of this family so loved by the fans. And I do believe that the trip to the past and discovering all those secrets with which the ‘De la Mora’ have lived for more than 40 years was a great success. As the last season, it helps you to close the cycles and close the stories of each of the characters from an innovative place, which transmits emotions and information that we were not prepared for and we also discovered qualities of these characters that we did not think were so, that way”.

About the construction of “Ernesto de la Mora”, Tiago says that he spent a lot of time analyzing the way in which the actor Arturo Ríos approached the character. “We worked very well throughout the process, it was very intense, but I enjoyed it so much, it was wonderful, a very enriching process as an actor. I was a little nervous, with vertigo in my chest, but that was also motivating, because it was playing one of the favorite characters in the series, who is so unique and so much fun. I made the decision to decode the physique of the ‘Ernesto’ of the present, I nailed myself seeing all the scenes of the character, I identified how he reacted in each of his emotions and with the characters ”.

Among the peculiarities he found in the character is the vocal tone that Arturo Ríos has properly, “which is very peculiar and very unique to him. So, I started working with a vocal coach, I challenged him that he wanted to speak like Arturo Ríos and we worked for two months, twice a week, two hours, sometimes three, until we managed to identify his way of speaking in this character . And with this information, I spoke with Manolo to see what he wanted, he asked me to see the character all the time, but that I also put him on my harvest ”.

Another aspect that was addressed with the characters of the past was the trail of sensuality that is seen in each of the scenes that appear, says Tiago that this was a very wise decision for Manolo because it also had a lot to do with the time like sexual awakening and the world of drugs, where young people were allowing themselves to experiment with their environment.

The actor emphasizes that Manolo knew how to link those moments of the decade with the present, where there is a strong message of freedom to be and to think, but also where double standards persist.

Tiago has been part of projects such as “La reina del sur” and recently of the Chilean series of the period “Helga y Flora”, where two female police officers faced machismo in the 1930s. It is also preparing the premiere of the second season of the series “Intimate Enemy” by Telemundo, which was modified by the current health crisis.

JL

.