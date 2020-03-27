Frances Tiafoe He refuses to completely abandon tennis practice and surprised all his followers with a funny video on social networks where he appears raising the option of playing tennis at home. A track, a network, an opponent and a lot of ingenuity on the part of the 22-year-old American who is currently ranked 81 in the ATP ranking. The good of Frances was not at a good moment in his career, who will try to return in top form when the competition resumes.

This is pretty good –

Who’s @FTiafoe impersonating? – # tennisathome —- pic.twitter.com/e0AvdTi0bf

– ATP Tour (@atptour) March 20, 2020

.