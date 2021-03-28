Thwaites Glacier Melts at an Unexpected Rate, Raising Sea Levels

For the first time scientists have been able to map the channels that connect the gigantic Thwaites glacier, similar in size to Great Britain, with the Antarctic Ocean. And they have discovered that these channels are much larger and deeper than previously thought.

In addition, these waterways have a much greater impact than previously believed in the melting of the glacier, which contributes significantly to raising the sea level.

The studies of the “Doomsday Glacier”, named after the consequences of its complete loss, has been carried out by British and American scientists, promoted by the Thwaites Glacier Collaboration foundation. They were published this September 9 in the magazine “The Cryosphere ‘.

Since the technology existed, the melting of glaciers was measured mainly thanks to images and satellite data, which show surface losses. However recently scientists have discovered that large glaciers also melt “from the inside”.

The warmer ocean water infiltrates the gigantic channels causing an accelerated melting, not only of its tongue, but of the entire base that is in contact with the water and the seabed.

The settlement line, the area where the base of the glacier touches the underwater floor, has been receding very rapidly in recent decades as warmer water slides under the floating ice sheet, it erodes its base, experts say.

What does the research contribute?

The ship Nathaniel B Palmer has mapped more than 2,000 square kilometers of the seabed facing the glacier, which will be essential to predict ice currents and try to stop the thaw.

“These channels have not been mapped before with this detail, and what we have found is that they are actually much larger than previously thought, up to 600 meters deep. Think of six soccer fields one after the other,” said Kelly Hogan, a marine geophysicist at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and an author of the research.

Hogan, speaking to the BBC, explained that these channels are “so deep and so wide” that they allow much more warm water to seep “that melts the floating front of Thwaites, as well as the ice that rests on the seabed.” .

The new study, which has been underway since 2019, identifies the incoming water volumes that can be considered in different scenarios, giving experts a more accurate idea of ​​the overall roughness of the seabed.

Thus, they have obtained information on the type of speed that the ice behind the glacier can reach when sliding over rocks and sediments.

Thwaites, the Doomsday Glacier, global warming thermometer

The Thwaites glacier, located on the Amundsen Sea, suffers a continuous and accelerated thaw, according to studies and images that scientists collect through satellites.

In the 1990s, it lost just over 10 billion tons of ice per year, which has increased to 80 billion tons today, contributing approximately 4% of the annual rise in sea level worldwide. .

If it collapses, a scenario that experts do not place in the short or medium term, this river of ice would have the potential to raise sea level 65 centimeters, hence it is called the Doomsday Glacier.

For scientists, the good news is that with these new data they will be able to predict the future behavior of Thwaites much better.

Hooked on a ridge, about to break loose

At the moment, the east side of the ice shelf is hooked to a large ridge, which gives it stability, although the current melting trend suggests that this situation will not last much longer, said Dr. Robert Larter, member of the British Antarctic Survey.

The exploration of the glacier, scheduled for this southern summer, has had to be temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since its remote location would complicate evacuation if any member of the team were infected.

The scientists said they are confident they can resume it when the coronavirus outbreak has been contained.

Bad news: satellite data points to worst-case scenario

A recent study by three renowned glaciologists estimates that the rise in sea level caused by the melting in recent years, mainly in Antarctica and Greenland, is in the highest band of the forecasts of the UN panel of experts on the change climate (IPCC).

The IPCC usually presents various scenarios. With this research, scientists Ruth Mottram, Thomas Slater and Anna E. Hogg, believe they can demonstrate that the current rate of melting and rising sea levels is in the worst case scenario of the 5th IPCC report, published in 2014, a a situation that had escaped the long-term models.

This leads to a series of knock-on effects such as ocean acidification, atmospheric changes, and hazards to coastal areas.

The latest IPCC report on the state of the cryosphere, the ice of our planet, also warned that the thaw and therefore the rise in sea level, are accelerating.