Thus was born ‘Segundo Romance’, the album by Luis Miguel that began with differences with Manzanero

The album is the project that followed his album Aries (1993). In fact, Micky He announced it during the presentation of this album and in it three greats of music participated: the teacher Armando Manzanero, the Spanish composer Juan Carlos Calderon Y Kiko Cibrián.

According to the fiction, Kiko Cibrián and Armando Manzanero did not agree before recording the album. (Screenshot.)

According to the fiction, neither of them agreed. While Apple tree He refused to turn songs of another genre into a bolero, Cibrian He proposed to reversion classics, he assured that all the songs could “sound like Luis Miguel” and he proposed to give the boleros a more current sound.

According to the series, Micky I was not in emotional condition to record a new album, so I did not give it the importance it required, then there came a time when Apple tree he got fed up and dropped out of the project. Later, Micky listen to Cibrian play the piano “The day you love me”, an original song from 1934 composed by Carlos Gardel and he realizes that he is right, any subject can be modernized.

Luis Miguel recorded the album in Los Angeles. (Courtesy Netflix.)

After looking for Apple tree , apologize to him and get him to return to the project, Second Romance is recorded.

The book Oro de Rey relates: “The disc was reproduced in the Villa Mykonos in Acapulco (owned by Micky), in a room that was specially equipped for it. There they shared long days and evenings, with the piano and the charm of the place. The teacher Manzanero and Micky began to remember and rehearse songs for a month and a half until they found the final repertoire. Kiko Cibrián and Juan Carlos Calderón also participated in the production of the album, in which Bebu Silvetti again participated ”.