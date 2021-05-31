Thus they confirmed that the Luis Miguel series will have a third and final season



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Steven Lawton / Getty Images

Hours after the last chapter of the second season of Luis Miguel, the Serie confirmation of a new delivery arrives. To the tranquility of the followers of El Sol de México who had been left with more questions than answers, there will be more cloth to cut around the life of the Mexican who managed to do a duet with Frank Sinatra.

The series finale, which in these last 8 episodes chose to focus on two times (1994 and 2007), showed the decline of Micky’s (Diego Boneta) romance with Erika Camil (Camila Sodi) and what some think could be the start of the story with Daisy Fuentes; also the separation of the Gallego brothers -Sergio (Axel Llunas) is going to live with his manager to avoid the siege of the press-; And in the future, Luis Miguel trusts his friend Mauricio Ambrosi (Fernando Guallar) again until he gets some romantic photos of his right hand with his daughter, Michelle Salas (Macarena Achaga), while the idol sings again on stage but still alone. As for the question about what happened to Marcela Bastari, the unknowns remain and despite that, he decided to stop looking for her. Is there something hidden in all this?

The truth is that several chapters of the life of Luis Miguel are missing and apparently they will not be left blank. As reported by Variety, there will be another installment that will address in detail other love stories that the musician lived and also ups and downs in his career. Boneta, the actor who plays Luis Miguel, also announced that the story has not yet come to an end. From his Instagram account, the actor expressed: “The sun will continue to shine in a third and final season”.

In this regard, various media have been speculating and announcing the third season. Not only do they ensure that it is in the plans, but that it has already been recorded. Even a Mexican journalist confirmed that Luis Miguel himself would appear in the series finale.

In addition, in the program ‘Sale el sol’ they indicated that the third installment of this biopic will be the last. There it is expected that the romances that Micky had with Mariah Carey Y Aracely Arambula, the mother of his other two sons Miguel and Daniel.

“Alex Kaffie is telling me that the third season of Luis Miguel, the series has already been recorded and that Luis Miguel will appear in the final chapter,” revealed Liz López, chief of correspondents in Mexico for the ‘Suelta la sopa’ program.

There was also talk of the possibility of doing a spin-off on Luis Miguel’s parents, in which Óscar Jaenada, the actor who put Luis Rey’s body, would act again.

The series, produced by Gato Grande Productions in conjunction with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc., is endorsed by the singer, who is listed as executive producer; It is directed by Humberto Hinojosa and written by Daniel Krauze.