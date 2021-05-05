Thus Luisangel Acuña Jr. in the 2021 Minor League season

Luisangel Acuña Jr., Ronald’s brother, Venezuelan outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, debuted this week in the 2021 Minor League season of MLB and we will show you how this young man who belongs to the Rangers from Texas.

The Venezuelan Luisangel Acuña Jr., who signed in 2018 for the Rangers, He began his first season in the Minor Leagues in the United States in 2021, playing in Class A low with the Down East Wood team.

Acuna Jr. He started his 2021 season in the Minor Leagues in a great way, producing with the tree in what was the first victory of his team 8-4 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a subsidiary of the Chicago White Sox in this division of MLB.

Luisangel Acuña was lined up as second bat and waiter for his team, wearing the number two in honor of his cousin Alcides Escobar, a Venezuelan player who shone in the MLB and that he recently signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

The Venezuelan went 3-1 and hit a double to right field, showing good contact with the wood and a batting style very similar to that of his brother Ronald, who is currently the home run leader of the 2021 campaign of MLB, with 10.

What’s more, Acuna Defensively, he showed great skills, as he solved in a great way a shot from his receiver to take out an opponent in an attempt to steal, undoubtedly leaving good feelings in his first Minor League game 2021.

“Acuñita” as it is nicknamed Luisangel Acuña, signed in 2018 with the Rangers for $ 425,000 and the only experience so far was in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, giving 69 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, two homers, 17 stolen bases, 29 RBIs and a .342 average.

He hopes to leave the best numbers at this start of Minor League 2021 with the Class A branch of the Rangers, this to climb divisions and aspire to a debut in Major League Baseball – MLB.