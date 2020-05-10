Information and statements about Michael Jordan have multiplied since the publication of the first chapters of The Last Dance. The ’23’, considered by the vast majority as the best basketball player in history, exceeded his competitiveness on more than one occasion with his teammates at the Chicago Bulls, to the point of inflicting verbal and even physical punishment that now come to light.

Sam Smith, journalist and writer who published en The Jordan Rules ’, controversial book that was understood at the time from the Bulls As a maneuver to break the franchise in full swing, he recently spoke of his experiences with the book and the stories told there, including the Michael’s assault on center Will Purdue.

“They were things that sometimes when taken out of context could be misinterpreted. You know, stuff like that, which is kind of fun in a lot of ways still. He was angry and I get it, because they asked him all the time about that and about the bets. Anywhere that went was asked about the subject of gambling. That made him frustrated and angry, “Smith said of these events.

Purdue himself openly acknowledges that Jordan attacked him in his day as the Bulls’ center. «Michael Jordan hit me, and not just me. That’s how competitive our workouts were. That was not the only fight, it was one of many. In the training that happened, we separated, we got together and we followed our own, as if nothing had happened, “he assured CBSports.

Michael, in addition to the scene with Purdue, appears on The Jordan Rules as the person who made Dennis Hopson cry or what He took away his food, because he had played badly and did not deserve to eat, to one of the Bulls’ first three rings stilettos, a Horace Grant It was considered one of the moles that allowed leaks for Sam Smith’s book.