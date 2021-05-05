Thursday’s match program in Madrid, with Nadal and Badosa

The Mutua Madrid Open It brings together the men’s ATP Masters 1000 and the women’s WTA 1000 at the Caja Mágica facilities in the Spanish capital.

You can follow the tournament on television on Teledeporte and Movistar + (on #Vamos and Movistar + Deportes). Also Mundo Deportivo narrates live the best matches of the competition.

This Thursday, May 6, special follow-up to the clash between Rafael Nadal and the australian Alexei popyrin, of eighths and not before 3:00 p.m.

And also women’s semifinals, with a Ashleigh Barty-Paula Badosa not before 1:00 p.m.

These are the official hours:

ORDER OF PLAY THURSDAY, MAY 6

Manolo Santana Stadium (11.00 am)

Dominic Thiem (Aut / 3) -Alex de Minaur (Aus)

(not before 1:00 p.m.)

Ashleigh Barty (Aus / 1) -Paula Badosa (Esp / WC)

(not before 3:00 p.m.)

Rafa Nadal (Esp / 1) -Alexei Popyrin (Aus / Q)

(not before 7:00 p.m.)

Daniel Evans (GBR) -Alexander Zverev (Ale / 5)

Aryna Sabalenka (Blr / 5) -Elise Mertens (Bel / 13)

(not before 8.30 pm)

Aryna Sabalenka (Blr / 5) or Elise Mertens (Bel / 13) -Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus)

Arantxa Sánchez Stadium (11.00 am)

Aslan Karatsev (Rus) -Alexander Bublik (Kaz)

Cristian Garín (Chi / 16) -Daniil Medvedev (Rus / 2)

(not before 2:00 p.m.)

Roberto Bautista (Esp / 9) or John Isner (USA) -Andrey Rublev (Rus / 6)

(not before 4:00 p.m.)

Casper Ruud (Nor) or Yoshihito Nishioka (Jap / LL) -Benoit Paire (Fra) or Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre / 4)

Matteo Berrettini (Ita / 8) -Federio Delbonis (Arg / Q)