Thursday program at the Mutua Madrid Open

After the days of the women’s preliminary phase, the Mutua Madrid Open will live this Thursday the first day with games of the main draw. Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain’s main trick, will play against Sloane Stephens in the last turn of the center court Manolo Santana.

Ashleigh barty, World No. 1, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek, Kiki Bertens and Paula Badosa, among others, will be some of the outstanding tennis players who will take action this Thursday on the clay courts of the Caja Mágica.



Track



Manolo Santana (11.00 am)



Victoria Jiménez (And) -Kiki Bertens (PB)

Petra Kvitova (Che) -M. Bouzkova (Che)

Ashleigh Barty (Aus) -Shelby Rogers (USA)

Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) -S. Stephens (USA)

Track Arantxa Sánchez (11.00 h)



Elina Svitolina (Ucr) -J. Teichmann (Sui)

Paula Badosa (ESP) -B. Krejcikova (Che)

Alison Riske (USA) -Iga Swiatek (Pol)

Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) -Belinda Bencic (Sui)

Track 3 (11.00 am)



A. Kerber (Ale) -M. Vondrousova (Che)

Y. Putintseva (Kaz) -J. Konta (GBR)

Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) -Tamara Zidansek (Esl)

Ana Bogdan (Rum) -Anastasija Sevastova (Let)

Track 4 (11.00 am)



Y. Shvedova (Kaz) -Ons Jabeur (Tun)

V. Kudermetova (Rus) -E. Vesnina (Rus)

Kateryna Kozlova (Ucr) -Laura Siegemund (Ale)

Petra Martic (Cro) -Bernarda Pera (USA)