If a player like Lilian thuram confess which is the footballer who has made it worse we can imagine many names. But surely does not come to mind the same as the French: Pedro Munitis. He has given an interview to the Líbero Magazine.

France won Euro 2000, but Lilian remembers the quarterfinal match as one of the games in which she has suffered the most. The match ended 1-2 for the French, although Munitis curdled a performance that, 20 years later, keep remembering the former Barcelona player.

Thuram says he has “very bad memory for names. I do not remember the names of the stadiums where I have played, since for me they are only soccer fields. ” he will always remember “Pedro Munitis. Very, very well. He is the player who has given me the most trouble on the field of play. That day was amazing, he was like, ‘What is this player?’ “.

The central says that at rest I didn’t know “how to stop him”. Christian KarembeuSelection partner, he said “It hasn’t really happened to us once” to try to cheer him up. In the second half, the Spanish coach, José Antonio Camacho, decided to change him: “I don’t know why, but that I was very relieved. Sometimes I have nightmares with Munitis! “ironically recounted the footballer.

The ‘obsession’ reached such a point that even he had a picture of Munitis in his office: “I don’t have many soccer images here. But, for a long time I had yours. Munitis teaches me humility “.

