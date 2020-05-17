Saturday May 16, 2020

Lilian Thuram’s son could receive reprimands for his banned celebration after scoring Mönchengladbach’s second goal on the rout against Frankfurt at the Bundesliga restart. Contact between players is not allowed by the virus.

One of the most romantic celebrations soccer can teach is the kiss. A kiss to the ball, to the camera, a kiss for the public and even a partner. A perfect demonstration of love in the ‘king sport’, which is now banned in Germany.

During today (05/16) the first day of Bavarian football was experienced at the restart of the Bundesliga in the midst of the world pandemic. The only European first-level league that resumed its activity established a health protocol to ensure the health of footballers and the rest of the community involved in football.

Among these measures, extra-soccer contact between players of all kinds was prohibited. We are not referring to the blows that we usually see in the games with the greatest friction, but rather the typical goal hugs, claps, joint celebrations and even a kiss.

Situation that was not respected Marcus Thuram, scorer of Borussia Mönchengladbach, who scored the second goal of the win 3-1 against Frankfurt. Goal that he celebrated, with the respective distance with his teammates, but then decided to break the protocol and kiss one of them.

A decision that has been classified as irresponsible in the context that humanity faces against the deadly virus. The son of the legendary Frenchman from Barcelona, ​​Lilian Thuram, expects a possible punishment for his attitude in celebrating this day.