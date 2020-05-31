Marcus Thuram celebrated a goal with an apparent gesture in honor of George Floyd in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-1 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The Gladbach striker appeared unmarked at the far post to score the home team’s second goal in the 41st minute. After accepting congratulations from his companions, Thuram put his left knee on the grass and planted his right arm on his right thigh, lowering his head in reflection. He stayed like this for five seconds before getting up to continue playing.

Thuram’s gesture seemed to allude to Floyd, an African-American individual who died on May 25 in Minneapolis, after a police officer put pressure on his neck with his knee until he stopped breathing.

“No explanation needed,” the Gladbach said on Twitter with a photo of Thuram kneeling.

On Saturday, the Schalke Weston McKennie midfielder wore a headband with the message “Justice for George” on his left arm. The American footballer later wrote a message on Twitter: “We have to speak out for what we believe and I think it is time to be heard!”

Thuram shook the nets again on Sunday, the author of the third goal for Gladbach, after Sebastian Andersson discounted for the Union. By then, the French striker had expressed his point of view.

Alassane Plea rounded out the beating by scoring Gladbach’s fourth at 81.

Gladbach moved up to third in the standings, but could be displaced on Monday when Leipzig visits Cologne. The Union slipped to 14th place after its sixth consecutive game without a win.

The game was played without fans due to strict coronavirus prevention measures, but thousands of Gladbach supporters were represented in the empty stands with their images stamped on cardboard.

Borussia Dortmund, second in the table, visited bottom team Paderborn to complete the Sunday day. Bayern Munich lead Dortmund by 10 points.