Ferraz does not rest. The Madrid street that houses the headquarters of the PSOE has been flooded again this Friday with saucepans and flags of Spain. The protesters have insistently called for the resignation of the government for managing the coronavirus crisis that has already left more than 40,000 dead.

At nine o’clock at night, a hundred people have started to walk through Ferraz hitting their saucepans. The movement, which began in Núñez de Balboa, has established a new point of protest in front of the socialist headquarters.

Tiredness is widespread. For this reason, every afternoon at the time allowed by the government decree, the residents take to the streets to express their rejection of Pedro Sánchez and the rest of his team.

A strong police device protected the street and prevented crowds. In addition, the road has not been cut, so the neighbors have had to stay on the sidewalks where it is difficult to maintain a safe distance. Faced with the difficulty of expressing their opinion in these circumstances, citizens have established a system repeated by different parts of the country, that of making their walk up and down the street, without stopping.

In front of the balconies of the socialist headquarters, in the building across the street, two huge posters in support of the management of the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida. “Thank you both very much for your great work,” is the message posted by one of the neighbors.

Days go by and the weather doesn’t seem to relax. On the contrary, today’s protest is the warm-up of the great march encouraged by Vox in which citizens will go by car to different parts of Spain to protest the dire decisions of the Executive that have left more than 40,000 people dead.

The march from the capital of Spain, which was close to being banned, will have its origin in the Plaza de Cibeles, from which all vehicles can access from the Paseo de Recoletos heading north. The route that the cars will take will go through the Paseo de Recoletos in the direction of the Plaza de Colón. There it will turn through Goya street and then Serrano street. Once in the Plaza de la Independencia, the cars that are participating will have the option of rejoining the march, going down the stretch of Calle de Alcalá to Cibeles, to repeat the tour; or abandon the march at the Puerta de Alcalá.