The Bass Master Stephen Bruner, known as Thundercat, has had a natural path towards becoming a timeless classic. It started collaborating with Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington, Mac Miller and Flying Lotus (ainomás), armed with his iconic six-string Ibanez bass and a facility for touring it that placed in our heads an inseparable image of man and instrument.

His fourth album, after the loss of his friend Mac Miller, It comes with a dose of virtuosity and love for music, with a humor that is at the height of its tracks, like here, which tries to conquer one of the HAIM:

The initial call of “Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26”, he shouts at his friend Mac Miller, with a type of faith that comes from the complete existential void but breaks towards the jazz party that is “Innerstellar Love”.

Mature lyrics about love, and its high-pitched timbre, are the first cover letter of his fourth album, with his friend and teacher Kamasi Washington at the very end of this space jazz frenzy:

Thundercat put together a family reunion, with collaborations of giants like Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ ign, Steve Arrrington and Kamasi himself, produced by BADBADNOTGOOD, FlyLo Y Dennis Hamm. The strange thing is that he achieved the balance between these participations and songs uniquely his: five collaborative songs and ten solo. And in both scenarios, it fills us with quality.

The funk-laden R&B performance puts us before a representative of the genre that focuses on the ideas of seduction, self-confidence and, we continue to insist, good humor in the face of adversity. Check out Zack Fox’s cameo in “Overseas”, a track in which Burner invites a woman on a trip to have a good time:

The versatile bassist steps out of his instrument a bit to take on the role of frontman in songs like “Funny Thing” and “King Of The Hill,” without the bass lines becoming simple. We challenge them to release “Unrequited Love”, an example of what makes it seem somewhat difficult as if it were anything.

Remember that Thundercat was planning to tour with Mac Miller to play the “Swimming” of 2018, which could not be due to the death of the rapper that same year. And boy this loss is reflected in the disk.

The path to existential anguish is present, not only in the title of songs like “Existential Dread”, but in secondary or leading appearances of the rest of the songs. “Fair Chance” confronts the existential void generated by an unexpected change, the message to Mac “bye-bye for now” hurts, but it is the best that this album leaves us:

Mind you, the wisdom that Thundercat leaves revolves around the fact that a broken heart can always see the friendly side and have fun, and with impressive ease, it does it in songs like “Miguel’s Happy Dance” or “How Sway”. It is the Yin and Yang operating on a disk that moves between genres.

The song of the same name is a love letter to Mac, which begins with a “Hey Mac” (at 2:28) that makes us cry with a smile, talking to his friend with music, who for him is somewhere of the universe.

Now, the Californian has a new obstacle to present his live album, the coronavirus. This only generates more expectations of seeing it soon, but we have time to learn this album completely, which will surely sound incredible live.