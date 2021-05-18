ThunderCats: Screenwriter of the film assures that fans are not prepared for what lies ahead – Tomatazos

One of the 80s cartoons most loved by fans is ThunderCats. Over the years, attempts have been made to revive him on television, but those attempts have ended in failure. In 2011 Cartoon Network released a stylish version reminiscent of an anime and was actually animated by Japanese studio Studio 4 ° C. It was critically acclaimed but failed to attract large audiences. It only lasted one season before it was canceled, although its fate was not known until 2013.

The second attempt was more recent. Last year the same channel premiered ThunderCats Roar. Unlike the original version and the version that was released in 2011, this one had a comical and more childish tone reminiscent of Teen Titans Go! Before it was even released, many fans reacted negatively to the character designs and comedic tone. This version also lasted a single, lonely season.

In the movies this franchise has not done well either. In 2007 Warner was going to produce an animated CGI movie. Unfortunately it was never given the green light and it is speculated that this was due to the monumental failure that was Meteor, The Movie – 39%. Fortunately Warner is going to try again. In March of this year it was announced that now they are going to make a film and the director is Adam Wingard, who will also write the script together with Simon Barrett, his regular collaborator. After the success that was Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% have high expectations of this first adaptation.

Simon Barrett He spoke to Comic Book and revealed that he thinks it will be a great version, but that the fans are not prepared for what they are planning:

I am going to say the following. Our adaptation of the ThunderCats is going to be really cool. I don’t think people are at all prepared for all the time Adam Wingard has spent thinking about ThunderCats. They’re not ready for Adam’s ThunderCats movie [Wingard]. It will destroy everything.

These are words that prepare us for perhaps a rather particular version of the story that we already know. It is not a completely unusual statement if we remember that this director is actually known for his postmodern films. It is very likely that what he is planning is something that the fans are not even imagining. We must remember that not long ago he said that it is the project of his life:

ThunderCats is a dream project for me. When I was in high school, I was obsessed with it. You would think at the time that I was a little older, that my years of obsession with ThunderCats must have been when I was 6 years old. But my true obsession came in high school, the pinnacle of my life when I decided that I wanted to be a filmmaker and then I was heading my life in that direction. In fact, I spent most of the tenth year [pensando en eso]. That year I did very badly at school. I wasn’t paying attention in class and I got terrible grades. The reason? I was writing my script for ThunderCats all year long. And he was doing it by hand. The script ended up being 272 pages long. And I still have it.

Hopefully he won’t use that script. In truth 272 page is a lot for a cinematographic text of this and any kind. If we take into account that he has spent much of his life dreaming and planning the film, it is very likely that Barret’s comment is not really an exaggeration. It is very likely that what we are going to see will be if not his masterpiece, if something very personal. Expectations really are very high for this project. The only thing against it is that many of the fans of the series are very purists and do not want to see the particular vision of a director, but a copy of the program they grew up with.

