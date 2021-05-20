ThunderCats screenwriter believes fans are “not ready” for the film

This past March, the news was confirmed that placed Adam Wingard as responsible for the film that is being prepared from Thundercats, a project that has been in the making for a few years. The interesting note is that it would be a film that would mix CGI and animation. Wingard is in charge of co-writing and directing this film adaptation of ThunderCats for Warner Bros. Pictures. Simon Barrett will accompany him in his writing work.

In new statements, the co-writer Simon Barrett ensures that no one, not even longtime fans, is ready for what Wingard has in mind. Barret then advances something unique, as we have never seen before.

All this has happened while promoting his new film “Seance”, in an interview in which he spoke briefly about this project that for the moment still has no specific dates on his calendar:

I will say this our adaptation of the ThunderCats is going to be really, really cool. I don’t think people are at all prepared for the time Adam Wingard has spent thinking about ThunderCats. They’re not ready for Adam’s ThunderCats movie. It is going to devastate.

Wingard was announced to direct ThunderCats a couple of months ago, where he revealed that he is a lifelong fan of 80s cartoons. “ThunderCats is a dream project for me. When I was in high school, I was obsessed with them, ”he commented. “I was writing the ThunderCats script for my entire tenth grade. And I wrote it by hand. ” At the moment, there are no concrete details of the proposal of the plot or the story that is wanted to be told in the film.

ThunderCats debuted in 1985 and features Lion-O and his fellow ThunderCats fighting Mumm-Ra the Immortal on Third Earth. Wingard’s version of the franchise will mix CG animation and live action and will tell an original story that returns the ThunderCats to their roots.

Via information | ComicBook