Thundercats live-action writer thrills fans

Thundercats will return to the cinema in a live-action very soon. Director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett explode fans with these statements.

The great return of one of the television phenomena of the 80 ‘, Thundercats, it’s already near. Director Adam Wingard, who was recently in charge of Godzilla vs. Kong, will have the company of Simon Barrett in creative coordination. Both have given their statements on the quality they hope to give the project.

Adam Wingard (left) and Simon Barrett (right)

However, the most recent words came from the latter, who mentioned to fans how excited he is about the film, but also sent them a clear message through an interview with Comic book.

I’ll say this: our adaptation of ThunderCats is going to be really cool. I don’t think people are prepared for the time Adam Wingard has spent thinking about ThunderCats. They’re not ready for Adam’s ThunderCats movie. He’s going to blow it up.

Thus, all the followers of the franchise already assume that it will meet their expectations. However, it is still practically unknown about the production, so we will have to wait for more details to establish a clearer notion of it.

For his part, Wingard expressed to Deadline his feelings prior to the release of said feature film. The filmmaker showed his clear fondness for the brand, which is why he has taken the responsibility given to heart.

“ThunderCats is a dream project for me. When I was in high school, I was obsessed with it. You would think at the time, I was a little older, that my years of obsession with ThunderCats would be when I was six years old. My true obsession with ThunderCats came to high school. It was already the pinnacle of me deciding that I wanted to be a filmmaker and pushing in that direction… In fact, I spent most of my 10th grade year like this, I totally screwed up. I didn’t pay attention at school, I did something, I had terrible grades. And the reason? I was writing my ThunderCats script for my entire 10th grade year. And he was writing it by hand. The script itself ended up being 272 pages long. I still have it”.

Will the filmmaker use this old sketch?