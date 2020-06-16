‘Thunder Road’ is the cinematographic extension of the short film with the same title that in 2016 placed Jim Cummings on the map, full-time responsible for this production of undoubtedly independent flavor that has written, directed, starred and who you know you have surrendered his soul.

The film, what was said, is an extension of that short film centered on a Texan police officer who, as his brief synopsis says, loved his recently deceased mother. His name, Jim Arnaud. That short film, centered on the poor woman’s funeral, is now the starting point of a narration focused, especially, on answering a question above all else: Who is Jim Arnaud?

If there are films that essentially tell a story, there are also films that in practice define a character. ‘Thunder Road’ is from this second kind of movie. Of course it has an argument, of course it has a history. Of course. But in practice history is the least of it when, in essence, it is at the service and at the mercy of a character to whom it dedicates all its efforts to model in all its complexity.

‘Thunder Road’ does not revolve around the famous Bruce Springsteen song that inspires it, but around the aforementioned Jim Arnaud. A person like those of the real world, singular, and to whom life has been raised to a head that does not always rule as God commands. Normal, he just lost his dear mother. Normal, in turn, that what can make us empathize with him so much is the same reason why so many triads we can have.

For her moving, naive and not always well-weighted humanity without apparent malice.

And it is that ‘Thunder Road’ is not an easy movie, even though that is precisely its great virtue: The ability to « wander » – forgive me Don Prez-Reverte – on that line in which comedy and drama, the seriousness and lightness, serious and relaxed merge into one. Cummings shows a great sensitivity towards the aforementioned Arnaud, a person who, in short, still does not know how to deal with himself.

A person and / or a character that Cummings treats with warmth, honesty and utmost respect, in his particular descent into a personal hell that places him, naked and face to face, with himself. And who has not gone through that, is because he has not yet gone through that transfer to ‘Thunder Road’ that tragicmic « aura » that gives off all good great little film: The stimulating and emotional feeling of humanity and closeness.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias

@Wanchopex

