Thunder freeze Al Horford

Al Horford’s 2020-21 season ends with 28 games played. His averages have been 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, with a brilliant 36.8% in triples. And his Thunder, the team he got traded after just one season in the Philadelphia 76ers (very unsuccessful) is one of the surprises of the NBA season: 19-26 with a better competitive tone than expected, in a year of deep reconstruction after the beginning (the post Westbrook era) of the process last year, from which came Chris Paul, Dennis Schröder, Steven Adams … and coach Billy Donovan, who has given way to rookie Mark Daigneault.

The Thunder continue to stockpile draft rounds. Sam Presti, one of the most reputable executives in the entire NBA, it controls 17 firsts and 17 seconds in the next seven years. Crazy, a regeneration process never seen before. Right now, the OKC team is only thinking about choosing as high as possible in the next draft, in which an a priori excellent generation of players will arrive, and in giving minutes and room for growth to his legion of young people: the already stellar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Ty Jerome, Isaih Roby, Theo Maledon, Aleksej Pokusevski, Moses Brown …

A plan that does not need veterans on the track and that has no special interest in scoring victories. Players obtained with the salary margin available to take picks in exchange for taking them have been coming out. Trevor Ariza didn’t even make his debut before going to the Heat. George Hill has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and, with no options on the market with him, the Thunder have made official that Al Horford will not play again this season, that he will stay in OKC training and that from there he will help the young people of the team as a mentor. The will of both parties is to find a way out in the summer. Now a transfer has been impossible before the close of the market and the gigantic contract of the Dominican center removes the desire to buyout to the Thunder.

Horford was playing well, quite well indeed. But he has 81 million committed between this season (27.5) and the next two (27 and 26.5). In summer, with more than 53 million to collect, it will also be very difficult for the Thunder to find accommodation for a 34-year-old player (35 in June) who is still capable of performing at a good level but is already far from the level he did. be six times all star. After a few brilliant years at the Atlanta Hawks (2007-2016) and the Boston Celtics (2016-2019), he signed with the Sixers to strengthen the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons project. But he never mixed with Embiid in the zones, his season was a nightmare and the arrival of Daryl Morey to the offices and Doc Rivers to the Sixers bench sent him to the Thunder, who took his contract for a first round of 2025, the rights of Vasilije Micic, to Theo Maledon (number 34 of the draft ). In the trade Terrence Ferguson, Vicent Poirier and Danny Green went to Philadelphia, who had just arrived from the Lakers in another operation (Dennis Schröder’s) in which the Thunder also scratched. They always do it.

Horford has taken advantage of market movements to perfection throughout his career. To get him out of Atlanta, the Celtics gave him 113 million for four seasons. To take him from Boston to Philadelphia, The Sixers signed him for four years and 97 million, the brutal contract that now drags and leaves him in a no man’s land: without another destination and charging (very well, yes) from some Thunder who do not want him on the track with them.