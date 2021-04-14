Thunder Force takes first place from Shrek as the most watched on Netflix

During the month of April we observe the arrival of new releases in the Netflix catalog. The company knows that it is very necessary to renew its content from time to time to avoid any kind of stagnation. In the last two weeks, more movies and series appeared in the catalog, some new, others that had left but are back; one of the above is Shrek – 87%, the wonder of DreamWorks that continues to enchant young and old, but although it is in the national Top 10 right now, it has been surpassed by Fuerza Thunder – 20%, the new film starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. Did you expect it?

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Thunder Force takes place in a world where supervillains are commonplace. Two separated childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that empowers them to protect their city. Although McCarthy and Spencer have excellent credits in their extensive resumes, the truth is that this film was not well received by critics; the comments in general are quite negative. Despite the above, the film was able to climb to the number one position in the top of Mexico, passing over Shrek and even Shrek 2 – 88%. Who would have guessed it.

Of course, Thunder Force cannot be compared to what was achieved by Shrek Many years ago. The film begins in a distant swamp, home to the fierce green ogre. One day his loneliness is interrupted by the invasion of surprising characters. There are little blind mice in his food, a huge wolf in his bed, three homeless pigs and other beings who have been driven from their homes by the evil Lord Farquaad. To save his territory, Shrek makes a pact with Farquaad and sets out on a journey to get the beautiful Princess Fiona to agree to be the Lord’s wife. Donkey accompanies him on such an important mission, ready to do anything for Shrek: everything, except keep quiet. Of course the movie was a complete success during its time on the bill.

We invite you to read: Netflix premieres in April 2021

In addition to Thunder Force, in front of Shrek there is also Who Killed Sara? – 85%, a Mexican suspense series that has garnered good reviews from critics. The story focuses on Alejandro Guzmán, who after being unjustly imprisoned for 18 years for the death of his sister, once again approaches the powerful Lazcano family to reveal the secrets of the past, all with the aim of taking revenge on those responsible for the death. of Sara. With 10 chapters full of intrigue, the series has positioned itself very well in the national top and highlighted as one of the best recent productions of Netflix Mexico.

Nowadays the entertainment options are many, and it is comforting to know that after work or school we can come home willing to see whatever we want. Netflix has become one of those indispensable platforms for life, its extensive catalog allows you to enjoy movies and series at any time of the day. Everyone loves Netflix, and boy do they spend several hours playing content. Every month we have exciting news and April has not been the exception, at least we know that Shrek Y Shrek 2 they returned after a long absence.

At first, Netflix was dedicated to the production of series and films without great impact among the most prestigious awards events, however, with the passage of time its objectives have changed and now we see it more and more present in the maximum celebrations of the seventh art and the small screen. In a short time we discovered that the company founded by Reed hastings He came to change the rules of the game in the world of film and television. While the big Hollywood studios are inclined towards huge and pompous releases, Netflix prefers exclusive releases on its platform, or occasionally in limited theaters if it wants to compete for prizes. But he also does not forget to add to his catalog those titles that were not created under his jurisdiction but that continue to influence the public in a powerful way.

You may also be interested in: Netflix confirms that Bridgerton will have third and fourth seasons