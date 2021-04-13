Thunder Force fans revealed what they liked about the movie

One of the most unexpected results of the pandemic is that there were fewer superhero movies in 2020. In 2020 DC released two movies and Marvel none; all premieres had to be delayed for obvious reasons.

The result is that that year and still in 2021 many of the films of the genre were released on streaming services. Disney Plus delivered a couple of unusual examples of the genre: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals and Flora and Ulises – 85%. In 2021 he has been premiering the highly anticipated MCU series and in July he will premiere Black Widow. HBO Max gave us in late 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and this year the highly anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and in August The Suicide Squad

As expected in terms of streaming, Netflix was the one who has been delivering the most movies: The Old Guard – 73%, Superheroes – 65%, Freaks: You’re One of Us, Power Project – 68% re including the Spanish movie Secret Origins – 92%, which is Seven, the Seven Deadly Sins – 79%, but with superheroes.

To continue this streak, Netflix has just released Fuerza Thunder – 20%, the latest collaboration between Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, who has directed several of the actress’s films. She also co-stars with Octavia Spencer. It is no secret that the film has not done well with critics. That raises the question: How have you been with your viewers? Just as bad. On Rotten Tomatoes the audience rating is 24%; that is, one point less than what you have in the Tomatometer there.

That said, the film has its redeemable points and, for the same reason, the fans decided to go to Twitter to talk about what they did like about the film. We can summarize it in three points: female and LGBTQ representation; Jason Bateman with crab claws and Melissa mccarthy eating raw chicken. This last point needs an explanation. In the movie when Lydia gets her powers she learns that now she can only eat raw chicken. This detail caught the attention of many people. Here are the best tweets:

That new Thunder Force movie on Netflix is ​​actually pretty cool. The acting is kind of bad and the story is fine, but there were gay dads, lesbian representation, and mentions of non-binary people

That new thunder force movie on Netflix is ​​actually so good the acting is kinda bad and the story is ok but there were gay dads, lesbian representation and mentions of non-binary – Joe (@ JoeLeatherbarr5) April 10, 2021

I didn’t like Fuerza Thunder so much, but I love that there are women blacklists and that the main roles are women. It is very inspiring. I also look forward to the day when it is not necessary to post something like this.

While I am so-so on the movie #thunderforce, I love that it includes smart, Black women and girls in lead roles. So inspiring. Also, looking forward to a day when posting something like this doesn’t feel necessary. – Shonna Dorsey (@shonna_dorsey) April 10, 2021

Thunder Force is now on Netflix. My overall impression is that the film is ‘meh’, but I can’t deny that it feels good to see superheroes who look like this:

#ThunderForce is streaming now on Netflix. My impressions of the film overall are “meh” but even I can’t deny that it feels good to watch superheroes that look like this. pic.twitter.com/zsHUHWD0Uq – Cait Kennedy (@CaitDoes) April 9, 2021

Thunder Force Was Fun, But Jason Bateman As Crab Man Steals The Movie

#ThunderForce was fun, but Jason Bateman as the Crab Man made the movie. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hRd73fVs3d – JediSlasher #WearAMask 😷 (@JediSlasher) April 10, 2021

Jason Bateman doesn’t care what he gets… he just plays the same character and I love him. His chemistry with Melissa McCarthy on Thunderforce is hilarious.

Jason Bateman never gives a fuck about the assignment … he just plays the same person and I LOVE it 🤣 his chemistry with Melissa McCarthy in #ThunderForce is hilarious! pic.twitter.com/u9rNjOgflm – Spicy Smart Horny (@TheRiver_Oshun) April 11, 2021

Jason Bateman with crab arms is officially the weirdest thing I’ve ever been sexually attracted to. Thank you, Thunder Force.

Jason Bateman with crab arms is officially the weirdest thing i’ve been sexually attracted to. thanks Thunderforce pic.twitter.com/s85H6Dj1RN – Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) April 10, 2021

I just had to do the Jason Bateman fancam as a sexy crab man in Thunder Force (2021).

jason bateman as sexy crab man in thunder force (2021) fancam i just had to pic.twitter.com/xyHJkO0tBh – nisa (@rockwellism) April 9, 2021

I saw Fuerza Thunder last night, and the first thing I googled this morning was ‘What was raw chicken in Fuerza Thunder?’ This is information that might interest you, folks:

Watched "Thunder Force" last night, and the first thing I googled this morning was "Thunder Force what was the raw chicken." News you can use, people: https://t.co/hyNwKEIzP7 — Laura Roberts, Romance Enthusiast (@buttontapper) April 12, 2021

If you think the idea of ​​Melissa McCarthy eating raw chicken is the funniest thing you’ve ever heard, Thunder Force was made for you. If not, probably NOT.

https://twitter.com/ianloring/status/1380959409879330821

Thunder Force is about a superhero who starts a carnivorous diet and becomes incredibly strong from eating raw chicken thanks to its amino acids. Really.

Thunder force is about a superhero who goes on the carnivore diet and becomes crazy strong by eating raw chicken for the amino acids. Really. — © for Carnivore – CarniWay.nyc – Travis Statham (@Travis_Statham) April 10, 2021

This is one more example that no matter how bad a movie is, it can always have a silver lining, be it the positive portrayal or its quirks like men with crab claws or raw chicken. Please don’t go eat it.

