When it comes to talking about a music video, there are several that immediately come to mind. Out there surely jumps that of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” or perhaps the bizarre video of “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails.

However, there is one out there who broke it in 2009 and that to date is one of the best videos ever made: Depeche Mode’s “Wrong”.

Everyone who has seen this video agrees that there is a disturbing and mysterious feeling there. Two attributes that have surely established it as one of the best in history. And isn’t that the precise purpose of a music video? To accompany the song by enhancing its message and telling a unique and relevant story?

This is exactly what you find in Wrong. The video was directed by Patrick Daughters, a renowned director who has also worked for Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Phoenix among many other bands. It was filmed in December 2008 to premiere the following year on the band’s MySpace page.

The story of this video is recognized by many as one of the best ever told in a music video. Although at first glance it seems that it does not count too much, there are symbolisms scattered everywhere.

A little thriller

It takes place in Los Angeles at night. We can see that a car begins to move backwards with no one behind the wheel. In the seats, however, there is a man lying down, who gets up and sits down. He wears a white mask. It really looks like a thriller with psychopathic contours.

As the car continues on its way, it ends up colliding with other cars. All to meet the members of Depeche Mode as they walk down the sidewalk. They look at the car and meet the eyes of the masked man.

The story is still marked by the turns of the car’s tires. On his way he hits a person and throws him on the ground. The masked man notices it and begins to squirm, he appears to be tied and gagged with tape. His car hits rubbish bins until he is chased by a police patrol.

The man tries to untie himself and removes his mask. He soon succeeds and we can see his face: his mouth is still wrapped in duct tape, from which blood comes out.

The video ends when the car is hit by a white truck sideways and the man bangs his head against the window to collapse. A really disturbing story. A nightmare many would say.

But what is behind this stressful reversing?

The video is closely related to the meaning of the letter. The lyrics are about a man, who was born under a “bad star” and in the wrong family; Also, luck has never been on his side. He himself took wrong paths several times. A mixture of wrong choices and situations. It’s a matter of chemistry, Depeche Mode says.

Many give meaning to ceight that travels in the opposite direction like our own life, when it seems that the world does not exceed, everything overwhelms us and it seems that we are going against the current.

The bound and gagged man is a representation of ourselvesWhen we look helplessly at what happens in our lives and believe that we cannot change it, even if we make all kinds of efforts.

As for the mask, much is said to be in a sense a veil that prevents us from seeing the world as it is. A kind of protection that does not allow us to see everything, hiding both the incredible things and the darkest things.

Acknowledgments

The year of its publication, the video for “Wrong” was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Short Video”. It ranks second for Time magazine in the “Five Best Videos of 2009” and was one of the 20 Best Videos of 2009 “ According to Spin magazine, ranking at number 10.

Oh yeah. By the way, the video is now available once again on YouTube!

See on YouTube

