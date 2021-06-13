Throw Geraldine Bazán strong indirect, it would be Gabriel Soto

Geraldine Bazán launches strong indirect, it would be Gabriel Soto | Instagram

The actress Geraldine Bazán launched a forceful message about infidelity: “The problem belongs to the other person”, immediately, internet users suggested that it was a clear hint to Gabriel Soto.

It was recently that Geraldine Bazán, attended as a guest the YouTube channel ‘Pinky Promise’, accompanied by her great friend Mariana Torres, through the program she addressed various topics, among which the “infidelity“.

An experience that she would live very closely but from which she remained reserved, as she has been until today since her separation from the actor, Gabriel Soto.

Many times people think that … that is, infidelity is not like “oh, but why? If you are beautiful, that is, infidelity is not your problem or the one who” suffers from it. It is the problem of the other, said Geraldine.

The “TV actress“, gave his opinion on the subject without particularly mentioning the details of his divorce with the actor who has been accused of having cheated on her with Irina Baeva, when they were still married. It is not a question of whether you are very beautiful or not, the problem is not It’s you, highlights the remembered actress from “Under the reins of love.”

This is how Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortiz issued a forceful message about the “adult3rio” in the middle of her visit to the program hosted by Karla Díaz, former member of the group “Jeans” who hosts the weekly broadcast.

The Mexican actress and presenter made it very clear that despite the complicated love break she had with Gabriel Soto, today she considers that she does not feel any guilt about how her marriage with him ended.

In an atmosphere of trust, the conversation of more than two hours between the three friends turned into an atmosphere of trust and jokes, it was Geraldine herself who took advantage of the statements of Karla Díaz in which she shared the four occasions on which she has been been unfaithful.

The host revealed that these experiences strongly marked her during her youth stage.

But in that moment you judge yourself and ask yourself. I was from “I was always the best girlfriend, attending, super girlfriend, impeccable, and suddenly when they put the horn on you it is from” but if I was a good girlfriend, you blew it, I respected you, and you did that thing. Very bad children, said Karla Díaz when talking about these bad experiences.

Given this, the current mother of Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda took the opportunity to affirm that everything was coming back and reiterated her support for those who have gone through this situation.

Rolsalba Geraldine Bazán Ortíz, 38, ended her marriage with the actor and model, Gabriel Soto for the alleged infidelity with the artist of Russian origin, Irina Baeva, at which point she confessed the details through a YouTube video.

It is something quite embarrassing for him and too embarrassing for my daughters, thus making it clear that the subject is still sensitive for her and her family.

He does not rule out marrying a second time.

The actress of soap operas and children’s characters in productions such as “Looking for paradise” and “Wild heart”, today is happy enjoying the love and company of her daughters and her new partner.

It was a few months ago when Geraldine Bazán confirmed their relationship when in a message on Instagram she thanked her new beau for the support, who, according to her, remained very close to her at all times.

It was after knee surgery in January that “Geri” revealed that she had a new love in her life, the Mexican Luis Rodrígo Murillo, about whom fans of the histrionic still have enormous suspicions.

Even the four of them have also vacationed together, Geraldine, her boyfriend and the two daughters that the interpreter procreated with Gabriel Soto, since it should be remembered, the “film actress” does not separate from her daughters for a single moment. In matters of marriage this opined: