After the end of the holidays, Fluminense started to have a training routine starting last Saturday with technology as a great ally in this moment of social isolation due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The activities are always carried out in the morning by videoconference with the entire cast and technical committee. Before the start of training, the athletes went to CT Carlos Castilho separately and removed the new uniforms and equipment according to the needs of each one, in a drive-thru scheme.

The squad does the training simultaneously listening to the instructions of the coaches Marcos Seixas and Juliano Spineti. During the sessions the exercises are presented, in pre-produced video, and given the previous guidelines for execution. Always with the presence of a doctor, a physiotherapist, a nutritionist, a psychologist and trainer Odair Hellmann.

– I want to thank everyone for their motivation and commitment, regardless of their space. We see that many are experiencing space difficulties, but all are within the process. I strongly believe in this positive environment. It elevates you. I was crazy all these days and coming to this training motivates me for the rest of the day. I want to thank you for your understanding and congratulate the teachers who set up with great affection. It gives pride – said Odair at the opening of training on Tuesday. Aerobic training is recommended for preparation, with the planning explained in the online session, but they are performed independently, without the use of the video platform. Daily, athletes answer the wellness questionnaire and give feedback on activities.

– The process of setting up this virtual Fluminense inter-season started with the idea of ​​the physiology and physical preparation departments of the club to set up protocols, slides and exercises for us to pass on to athletes to perform at home. We are very pleased with the feedback we are getting. All athletes are present in the sessions and are already doing all the exercises we have proposed with a beautiful development – said physical trainer Marcos Seixas to the official website of Fluminense.

