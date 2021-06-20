through the southeastern US after leaving serious damage in Florida and Alabama

Claudette downgraded to a tropical depression Saturday afternoon after damaging Florida and Alabama while still leaving a rainy weekend with high winds and potential for flash flooding in several states in the southeastern United States.

Miami World / telemundo51

According to this Sunday’s 7:00 a.m. Central Time bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Claudette was 25 miles west of Atlanta, Georgia, and 390 miles west of Cape Fear. , in North Carolina.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour, and was moving in an east-northeast direction at a translation speed of 13 miles per hour.

Claudette is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm when it passes through the Carolinas on Monday.

The tropical storm dropped between 5 and 10 inches of rain, with isolated highs of 15 inches, in southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and Alabama and west of the Florida Panhandle, according to the NHC.

Additionally, 3 to 6 inches would be expected with isolated peak amounts of 8 inches in eastern Alabama, north and central Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and South Carolina.

SERIOUS DAMAGE IN FLORIDA AND ALABAMA

A suspected tornado from Tropical Storm Claudette destroyed or seriously damaged at least 50 homes in a small town just north of the Alabama-Florida line, Alabama authorities said.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said a suspected tornado “practically destroyed” an RV site, knocked down trees over homes and ripped off the roof of a high school gymnasium. Most of the damage occurred in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton, approximately 48 miles north of Pensacola, Florida.

The storm also left damage in northern Florida, where winds – in some cases as high as 85 mph – caused an 18-wheeler to roll over on its side.

NOTICES AND MONITORING

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for North Carolina, from Little River Inlet to Duck, including Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds; as well as a tropical storm watch from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Little River Inlet.

On the path predicted by the NHC, the system should move further inland to the southeastern US tonight, then advance over North Carolina on Monday and reach southern Nova Scotia, Canada, by Tuesday night.

This is the third storm of the season, after the early training of Ana and later, Bill.