Through tears, Sergio Ramos said goodbye to Real Madrid

50 Alex – 39 goals (in 421 games)
& copy .
(Moreirense, Chelsea, PSV, PSG, Milan) * Ranking of the top 10 leagues + all competitions + national teams (Data from 02.23.2021)
49 Christian Panucci – 39 goals (in 416 games)
& copy imago images
Chelsea, Monaco, Rome, Parma, Italy
48 Jef Delen – 39 goals (in 405 games)
& copy imago images
Verbroedering Geel, Westerlo
47 Mark-Jan Fledderus – 39 goals (in 352 games)
& copy imago images
Heerenveen, Groningen, Kerkrade, Almelo
46 Michael Baur – 39 goals (in 334 games)
& copy imago images
Innsbruck, Pasching, LASK, Austria
45 Raphaël Guerreiro – 39 goals (in 303 games)
& copy imago images
Lorient, Dortmund, Portugal
44 Leonardo Bonucci – 40 goals (in 625 games)
& copy imago images
Bari, Juventus, Milan, Italy
43 Yuri Zhirkov – 40 goals (in 618 games)
& copy imago images
CSKA Moscow, Chelsea, Anzhi, Dinamo Moscow, Zenit, Russia
42 Lúcio – 40 goals (in 582 games)
& copy imago images
Leverkusen, Bayern, Inter, Brazil
41 Sami Hyypiä – 40 goals (in 573 games)
& copy imago images
Liverpool, Leverkusen, Finland
40 Jérémy Mathieu – 41 goals (in 620 games)
& copy imago images
Sochaux, Toulouse, Valencia CF, FC Barcelona, Sporting CP
39 Thomas Meunier – 41 goals (in 393 games)
& copy imago images
Bruges, PSG, Dortmund, Belgium
38 Danijel Pranjic – 41 goals (in 334 games)
& copy imago images
Heerenveen, Bayern Munich, Croatia
37 Diego Godín – 42 goals (in 686 games)
& copy imago images
Villarreal, Atlético, Inter, Cagliari, Uruguay
36 Joan Capdevila – 42 goals (in 537 games)
& copy imago images
Atlético, Deportivo La Coruña, Villarreal CF, Spain
35 Antonio Valencia – 42 goals (in 523 games)
& copy imago images
Wigan, Manchester United, Ecuador
34 Johnny Heitinga – 42 goals (in 510 games)
& copy .
Ajax, Atlético, Everton, Fulham, Hertha BSC, Netherlands
33 Dmitri Kombarov – 42 goals (in 497 games)
& copy imago images
Dinamo Moscow, Spartak Moscow, Russia
32 Giorgio Chiellini – 43 goals (in 637 games)
& copy imago images
Fiorentina, Juventus, Italy
31 Mats Hummels – 43 goals (in 569 games)
& copy imago images
Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Germany
30 Leighton Baines – 43 goals (in 529 games)
& copy imago images
Wigan, Everton, England
29 Jelle Van Damme – 43 goals (in 509 games)
& copy imago images
Bremen, Anderlecht, Wolverhampton, Liège, Antwerp
28 Marcelo – 44 goals (in 577 games)
& copy TM / imago images
Real Madrid, Brazil
27 Andreas Granqvist – 45 goals (in 467 games)
& copy imago images
Groningen, Genoa, Krasnodar, Sweden
26 Davy De fauw – 46 goals (in 566 games)
& copy imago images
Sparta Rotterdam, Kerkrade, Zulte Waregem, Bruges
25 Mijat Maric – 46 goals (in 283 games)
& copy imago images
Lokeren
24 Gary Cahill – 47 goals (in 566 games)
& copy imago images
Aston Villa, Bolton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, England
23 Daniel Wass – 47 goals (in 428 games)
& copy TM / imago images
Évian, Celta de Vigo, Valencia CF
22 Andreas Hölzl – 47 goals (in 312 games)
& copy imago images
Innsbruck, Sturm Graz, Austria
21 Luisão – 48 goals (in 567 games)
& copy .
Benfica, Brazil
20 Jesús Navas – 49 goals (in 776 games)
& copy imago images
Sevilla, Manchester City, Spain
19 David Alaba – 49 goals (in 510 games)
& copy imago images
Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, Austria
18 Maxwel Cornet – 53 goals (in 258 games)
& copy imago images
Lyon, Ivory Coast
17 Juan Cuadrado – 54 goals (in 478 games)
& copy imago images
Lecce, Fiorentina, Juventus, Colombia
16 Philippe Clement – 54 goals (in 426 games)
& copy imago images
Bruges, Beerschot AC, Belgium
15 Chris Janssens – 54 goals (in 248 games)
& copy imago images
Lokeren, Willem II, Westerlo, Lierse SK
14 Jan Vertonghen – 55 goals (in 704 games)
& copy imago images
Ajax, Waalwijk, Tottenham, Benfica, Belgium
13 Dani Alves – 58 goals (in 847 games)
& copy imago images
Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Brazil
12 Gerard Piqué – 58 goals (in 708 games)
& copy imago images
Manchester United, Real Zaragoza, FC Barcelona, Spain
11 Roberto Carlos – 58 goals (in 445 games)
& copy TM / imago images
Real Madrid, Anzhi, Brazil
10 Willem Janssen – 59 goals (in 466 games)
& copy imago images
Kerkrade, Twente, Utrecht
9 Aleksandar Kolarov – 62 goals (in 588 games)
& copy imago images
Lazio, Manchester City, Rome, Serbia
8 Sergey Ignashevich – 64 goals (in 801 games)
& copy imago images
Samara, Lokomotiv Moscow, CSKA Moscow, Russia
7 John Arne Riise – 64 goals (in 732 games)
& copy imago images
Monaco, Liverpool, Rome, Norway
6 Naldo – 65 goals (in 510 games)
& copy imago images
Bremen, Wolfsburg, Schalke
5 Branislav Ivanovic – 66 goals (in 691 games)
& copy imago images
Lokomotiv Moscow, Chelsea, Zenit, Serbia
4 John Terry – 72 goals (in 784 games)
& copy imago images
Chelsea, England
3 Daniel Van Buyten – 72 goals (in 566 games)
& copy .
Liège, Marseille, Hamburg, Bayern Munich, Belgium
2 René Aufhauser – 79 goals (in 455 games)
& copy imago images
Grazer AK, RB Salzburg, LASK, Austria
1 Sergio Ramos – 126 goals (in 890 games)
& copy imago images
Sevilla FC, Real Madrid, Spain