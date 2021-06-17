Through tears, Sergio Ramos said goodbye to Real Madrid

50 Alex – 39 goals (in 421 games)

(Moreirense, Chelsea, PSV, PSG, Milan) * Ranking of the top 10 leagues + all competitions + national teams (Data from 02.23.2021)

49 Christian Panucci – 39 goals (in 416 games)

Chelsea, Monaco, Rome, Parma, Italy

48 Jef Delen – 39 goals (in 405 games)

Verbroedering Geel, Westerlo

47 Mark-Jan Fledderus – 39 goals (in 352 games)

Heerenveen, Groningen, Kerkrade, Almelo

46 Michael Baur – 39 goals (in 334 games)

Innsbruck, Pasching, LASK, Austria

45 Raphaël Guerreiro – 39 goals (in 303 games)

Lorient, Dortmund, Portugal

44 Leonardo Bonucci – 40 goals (in 625 games)

Bari, Juventus, Milan, Italy

43 Yuri Zhirkov – 40 goals (in 618 games)

CSKA Moscow, Chelsea, Anzhi, Dinamo Moscow, Zenit, Russia

42 Lúcio – 40 goals (in 582 games)

Leverkusen, Bayern, Inter, Brazil

41 Sami Hyypiä – 40 goals (in 573 games)

Liverpool, Leverkusen, Finland

40 Jérémy Mathieu – 41 goals (in 620 games)

Sochaux, Toulouse, Valencia CF, FC Barcelona, ​​Sporting CP

39 Thomas Meunier – 41 goals (in 393 games)

Bruges, PSG, Dortmund, Belgium

38 Danijel Pranjic – 41 goals (in 334 games)

Heerenveen, Bayern Munich, Croatia

37 Diego Godín – 42 goals (in 686 games)

Villarreal, Atlético, Inter, Cagliari, Uruguay

36 Joan Capdevila – 42 goals (in 537 games)

Atlético, Deportivo La Coruña, Villarreal CF, Spain

35 Antonio Valencia – 42 goals (in 523 games)

Wigan, Manchester United, Ecuador

34 Johnny Heitinga – 42 goals (in 510 games)

Ajax, Atlético, Everton, Fulham, Hertha BSC, Netherlands

33 Dmitri Kombarov – 42 goals (in 497 games)

Dinamo Moscow, Spartak Moscow, Russia

32 Giorgio Chiellini – 43 goals (in 637 games)

Fiorentina, Juventus, Italy

31 Mats Hummels – 43 goals (in 569 games)

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Germany

30 Leighton Baines – 43 goals (in 529 games)

Wigan, Everton, England

29 Jelle Van Damme – 43 goals (in 509 games)

Bremen, Anderlecht, Wolverhampton, Liège, Antwerp

28 Marcelo – 44 goals (in 577 games)

Real Madrid, Brazil

27 Andreas Granqvist – 45 goals (in 467 games)

Groningen, Genoa, Krasnodar, Sweden

26 Davy De fauw – 46 goals (in 566 games)

Sparta Rotterdam, Kerkrade, Zulte Waregem, Bruges

25 Mijat Maric – 46 goals (in 283 games)

Lokeren

24 Gary Cahill – 47 goals (in 566 games)

Aston Villa, Bolton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, England

23 Daniel Wass – 47 goals (in 428 games)

Évian, Celta de Vigo, Valencia CF

22 Andreas Hölzl – 47 goals (in 312 games)

Innsbruck, Sturm Graz, Austria

21 Luisão – 48 goals (in 567 games)

Benfica, Brazil

20 Jesús Navas – 49 goals (in 776 games)

Sevilla, Manchester City, Spain

19 David Alaba – 49 goals (in 510 games)

Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, Austria

18 Maxwel Cornet – 53 goals (in 258 games)

Lyon, Ivory Coast

17 Juan Cuadrado – 54 goals (in 478 games)

Lecce, Fiorentina, Juventus, Colombia

16 Philippe Clement – 54 goals (in 426 games)

Bruges, Beerschot AC, Belgium

15 Chris Janssens – 54 goals (in 248 games)

Lokeren, Willem II, Westerlo, Lierse SK

14 Jan Vertonghen – 55 goals (in 704 games)

Ajax, Waalwijk, Tottenham, Benfica, Belgium

13 Dani Alves – 58 goals (in 847 games)

Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, PSG, Brazil

12 Gerard Piqué – 58 goals (in 708 games)

Manchester United, Real Zaragoza, FC Barcelona, ​​Spain

11 Roberto Carlos – 58 goals (in 445 games)

Real Madrid, Anzhi, Brazil

10 Willem Janssen – 59 goals (in 466 games)

Kerkrade, Twente, Utrecht

9 Aleksandar Kolarov – 62 goals (in 588 games)

Lazio, Manchester City, Rome, Serbia

8 Sergey Ignashevich – 64 goals (in 801 games)

Samara, Lokomotiv Moscow, CSKA Moscow, Russia

7 John Arne Riise – 64 goals (in 732 games)

Monaco, Liverpool, Rome, Norway

6 Naldo – 65 goals (in 510 games)

Bremen, Wolfsburg, Schalke

5 Branislav Ivanovic – 66 goals (in 691 games)

Lokomotiv Moscow, Chelsea, Zenit, Serbia

4 John Terry – 72 goals (in 784 games)

Chelsea, England

3 Daniel Van Buyten – 72 goals (in 566 games)

Liège, Marseille, Hamburg, Bayern Munich, Belgium

2 René Aufhauser – 79 goals (in 455 games)

Grazer AK, RB Salzburg, LASK, Austria

1 Sergio Ramos – 126 goals (in 890 games)

Sevilla FC, Real Madrid, Spain