The protests against racism that are taking place in the United States and in other parts of the world have caused other causes to come together, such as that of the LGBT + community, to also demand equity in society and to end discrimination and physical violence, although apparently the movement did not receive them as thought, so the actor Justice Smith requested LGBT inclusion in Black Lives Matter.

All this happened during protests in New Orleans where the African-American actor confessed to being queer and together with his partner Nicholas Ashe, they represented their community through musical themes to ask for respect for their rights as human beings, however, the protagonist of ‘Detective Pikachu ‘noticed that during the presentation there were some uncomfortable faces.

After this, Smith published the video of this moment on his Instagram account, along with photos with Ashe, accompanied by a message stating that Black Lives Matter should also care about queer or trans African American people, since if it is not done, the Movement would demonstrate that it is not inclusive of all people of color who have been discriminated against.

See this post on Instagram @nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans / Queer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence. There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over. #justicefortonymcdade #justiceforninapop #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #justiceforbreonna #sayhername #defundthepolice #endwhitesupremacy A post shared by Justice Smith (@ standup4justice) on Jun 5, 2020 at 8:37 AM PDT

