Thronebreaker can now be downloaded on Android

The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker is a free game with in-app purchases with a download size of 2.2 GB.

CD Projeckt, the Polish video game studio that has developed the recent controversial Cyberpunk 2077, has just launched in the Google Play Store the new title for mobile platforms of his successful saga The Witcher. This new game is called The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker and it can now be downloaded to any Android device.

This is the new mobile game of the saga The Witcher

First of all, we must indicate that The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker is a game that It is fully translated into Spanish, both the texts and the voices, something that will allow us to fully enjoy this new role-playing game that combines storytelling, decisions, cards, and exploration.

If we focus on the exploration part, we will do it with our own character and we will have an isometric view that will provide us a clear view of the environment and a high quality of detail.

Transformers: Heavy Metal will be the new mobile game from the creators of Pokémon GO

This is a role-playing game in which we will have to explore every corner of its maps, because in them they hide a series of side missions that will help us to advance in the game and in which, during the exploration, we will be able to converse with all kinds of characters.

One of the highlights of The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker is that it has different game modes such as role, cards, or turn-based combat. If we focus on turn-based combat, as we explore the maps we will find enemies that we must defeat.

When we enter combat, a screen will appear with the enemy at the top and with our cards at the bottom, which we must select to attack our opponent. This battle will last three turns, so the one who wins two will be the winner.

The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker is a free game, but with limitations that we can eliminate through a single payment of 10.99 euros. By making this payment we will unlock the full game with more than 30 hours of gameplay, 20 possible outcomes, more than 100 card battles and premium barrels.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will hit mobile platforms this year

Another aspect to take into account is that we will have to have 2.2 GB free to download and install this new game of the saga The Witcher in our terminal.

Related topics: Games, Free Android Games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow