Thrombus risk is higher from Covid-19 than from vaccines

An investigation done in the United Kingdom showed that the risk of rare thrombi is eight to 10 times higher from contracting Covid-19, compared to the risk associated with the use of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Two other parallel investigations carried out in Germany and Norway, where cases of thrombosis were registered after the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine, pointed to the protein called Platelet Factor 4 (FP4) as the Possible Cause of Thrombus Formation.

Is there an increased risk of rare thrombi?

Getting Covid-19 for a person within the elderly groups would imply a greater risk of generating a thrombosis, compared to the risk of receiving a vaccine against the virus, British researchers said.

“The risk of suffering a (CVST) after Covid-19 appears to be substantially and significantly greater than after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, ”said Maxime Taquet of the Oxford Department of Psychiatry.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have faced very rare cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) related to your application.

On April 14, the CDC and the US FDA suspended use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine while the link to rare blood clot formation is investigated.

Meanwhile, the Government of Denmark definitively canceled the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for this reason.

In contrast, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and UK regulators maintain their position that AstraZeneca Vaccine Offers Greater Benefits against the risks of contracting a life-threatening infection.

What do the studies say?

A study of 500,000 Covid-19 patients found that CVST occurred in a ratio of 39 people per million after infection.

The figure contrasts with those of the EMA, which indicate that five out of every million people reported having suffered CVST after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The study relies on a health database in the United States, so it has not accumulated new data on the risk of developing blood clots from receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine directly, as the injection is not being distributed there.

Risk of thrombi associated with Covid-19

Maxime Taquet of the Oxford Department of Psychiatry noted that the CVST mortality rate was around 20%, whether it occurred after infection by Covid-19, or if it was a vaccine, which indicated that thrombi were the main risk factor.

The research carried out highlighted that Covid-19 is associated with more frequent cases of thrombi than CVST, such as cerebrovascular accidents, and that in the recent debate around vaccines, the lor serious, which may be the disease itself.

“The significance of this finding is that it brings us back to the fact that this is a really horrible disease, with a whole host of effects including increased risk (of CVST),” added John Geddes, director of the Center for Biomedical Research. NIHR Health Institute of Oxford.

The research team, which is based at the University of Oxford, said they worked independently from the Oxford vaccine team that developed the AstraZeneca injection.

They track down the FP4 protein

A protein called Platelet Factor 4 or FP4 it is the one that has been able to originate the thrombi developed by 16 people in Germany, Austria and Norway, after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca serum, according to two independent studies published in the American journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

Research in Germany

The first of them, funded by the German Research Foundation, analyzes the case of eleven vaccinated patients in Germany and Austria who had developed thrombosis after being inoculated with the British serum; nine were women, with a mean age of 36 years (range, 22 to 49).

Between 5 and 16 days after vaccination, patients had one or more thrombotic events, with the exception of 1 patient, who had a fatal intracranial hemorrhage.

Of the patients with one or more thrombus episodes, nine had cerebral venous thrombosis, three had splanchnic venous thrombosis (in the liver), three plus pulmonary embolism, and four other kinds of thrombosis; of all of them, six died and five patients had disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Although the thromboses affected different organs, all patients had antibodies against FP4 protein and platelet deficiency in the blood.

The study concluded that vaccination with AstraZeneca serum “may lead to the rare development of immune thrombosis mediated by platelet activating antibodies against FP4.”

Norwegian case study

The second study analyzed the situation of the five patients from Norway: four women and a man between 32 and 54 years old.

All patients developed thrombi in unusual places; one had severe thrombocytopenia, and four had a major brain hemorrhage, of these three died.

As in the previous study, all had high levels of antibodies against platelet protein FP4, a vaccine-induced reaction.

However, the study – from the University of Oslo – pointed out that, since the five cases were registered among more than 130,000 vaccinated people, it is a rare reaction.

Both studies had results For AstraZeneca Vaccine Serum Only.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)