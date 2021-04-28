Three years since Kerman Lejarraga’s first European title

On April 28, 2018, the Spanish boxing star of the moment, the Basque Kerman Lejarraga, The 26-year-old was proclaimed European champion for the first time after knocking out the Englishman in the second round Bradley skeete in a Bilbao Arena in Bilbao with thousands of fans.

The favorite was the English, but Kerman was a steamroller and punished up and down to strike down the London fighter in just 4’45 “.

Kerman comfortably made the welterweight class at 66,300 kg and left a fantastic image.



Three months later he would also finish in the fourth round with the English Frankie gavin, achieving his second European title. Then the remembered defeats would come with David avanesyan and his rise to super welterweight.

Last weekend, with suffering, he managed to defeat the English Jez smith.

What has changed in three years for Kerman Lejarraga?

Can it be the tank that hit the Englishman Skeete on April 28 like today?

Hopefully, we wish it that way.