Today is the 3rd anniversary of the party of Endesa League in which Sergio Llull has managed to score more points. It was a March 26, 2017, at the WiZink Center, the day in which the Mahón team led Real Madrid’s victory against Bilbao Basket by Mumbrú and Todorovic by 104-76 with 29 points and 7 of 9 in triples. Almost nothing…

