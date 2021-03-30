Three years in prison for a man who was operated to remove cocaine packaged in a condom from his body

The First Section of the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands has sentenced this Tuesday to a sentence of three years in prison for drug traffic a man who had to be surgically removed from his body cocaine packaged inside a condom.

The accused was arrested in August 2019. In the Hospital Son Espases de Mallorca he had to undergo surgery to remove from his body a condom containing 63 grams of cocaine, with a approximate value of 7,675 euros.

The man, 39 years old and of Colombian nationality, has acknowledged the facts during the hearing held in the morning, thus avoiding the holding of the trial.

He has also been sentenced to pay a fine of 23,000 euros. The Court has given him a period of ten days to make the payment effective, but the man has already anticipated that he is insolvent and that he only does some sporadic jobs in the construction sector.

As for the jail sentence, it will be replaced by the expulsion from the national territory with prohibition to return to Spain for a period of seven years. If he disobeyed, he would have to serve a three-year prison sentence.

Upon the agreement of the parties, the Court has issued a judgment ‘in voce’, which has been declared firm on the spot.