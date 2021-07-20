Three years in jail for Little Nicholas for impersonating high office

Francisco Nicols Gmez Iglesias, better known as the Little Nicols, adds another sentence to his long history with the law. The last condemnation of the young man from Madrid has come for have impersonated a high position related to the vice-presidency of the Government and the Royal House on your trip to Ribadeo (Lugo), to meet with him President of Alsa in August 2014.

In this last episode, the sentence of the seventeenth section of the Provincial Court of Madrid collects a sentence of nine months in prison as the author of a crime of usurpation of public functions with the analogous extenuating of psychic anomaly and undue delay, already another two years and three months for an active bribery offense, in which the same mitigating factors occur.

In his statement at the trial, Little Nicols stated that he does not pretend to be an authority, but just pretended to be an important person to feel “powerful“. In the same way, to Francisco it has acquitted the crimes of falsehood and embezzlement of public funds for which the Prosecutor requested seven years in prison.

The traps of the Selectividad and another brutal beating

Unfortunately for the Little Nicholas, It is not the first thing in which his name comes to the fore, because in June of this year he was sentenced to one year and nine months for cheating in the Selectivity exam by falsifying an identity document. Three months earlier, he suffered a brutal beating for refusing to take a photo. The problems never seem to leave him.