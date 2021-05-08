three years apart, Honduran reunites with her children

USA. A Honduran mother surprised their children in Philadelphia and in the midst of tears and hugs they celebrated their reunion, after three and a half years of have been separated.

The family was last seen in September 2017, when the mother was detained at the Mexican border, her children were detained and then sent to relatives. Now they are 17 and 19 years old.

“This family on the spot receiving them with dignity and compassion on the border with Mexico, they traumatically separated without the right to a translator or access to a lawyer”lamented the organization Las Américas, one of the groups that helps in family reunification.

“The children were detained by the Border Patrol (CBP), then transferred to a shelter and finally reunited with their extended family ”.

The mother was sent to an immigration detention center and Customs Control (ICE), where she was locked up for almost two years.

“Despite the efforts of Las Américas to prevent her deportation, she was sent in 2019 to the same country from which she fled out of fear”, indicated. The minors lost three years of being with their mother.

Mother’s lawyer

Linda Corchado, Director of Legal Services of Las Américas and lawyer for the mother, highlighted the legal battle of the Honduran.

“On Tuesday night, for the first time in three and a half years, two children were able to receive a good night kiss from their mother. This, after the United States government will separate them from the most important person in their lives. “, He said.

“Children like them have fled persecution and in fear of never seeing their families and loved ones again. Our country is capable of honoring our laws asylum and respect the dignity and security of these families, “he added.

Corchado highlighted the migrant mother’s struggle to reconnect with their lives. “On Tuesday we were able to witness the power of love from a mother who never gave up,” he said.

The Biden Administration created a task force that is responsible for reuniting families separated during the past government. It is estimated that more than 5,000 families are affected.

Note to our readers:

Subscribe for free to more information in our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: http://bit.ly/2LotFF0