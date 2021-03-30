“Three years ago you were diagnosed with cancer”

Although little by little she is beginning to live with the absence of her son Alex, died in May 2020 from cancer, and has even made a public comeback after the Bells, Ana Obregón breaks down every time there is a date on the calendar that reminds her of him.

One of them is Easter, which has a very special meaning for the actress and presenter and which has caused her to collapse.

“I don’t like Easter. Memories that break me even more inside. Three years ago at Easter you were diagnosed with cancer and last year in the hospital you gave me the hardest lesson in life and love that anyone can imagine.“, reveals Obregón on his Instagram.

“They say that the scar is the place where the light enters. I imagine that one day my heart, when it stops bleeding tears, will heal and that day I will be reborn full of your light. Meanwhile I read, I meditate, I remove my face and soul and I miss you unbearably. But I have enough strength to wish you (despite everything we are experiencing) a Holy Week full of love and health “, also a biologist finishes off.