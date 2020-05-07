Amid uncertainty regarding the continuation of this season, memories of the glories arise in the fans. And, on this 7th of May, it is worth remembering the title of the Carioca Championship won unbeaten by Flamengo exactly three years ago. The opponent was Fluminense, defeated in the two games of the decision, being the last one by 2 to 1, upset and with goals from Paolo Guerrero and Rodinei, in a Maracanã with about 60 thousand people. Henrique Dourado opened the scoring for Tricolor.

The achievement came under the command of coach Zé Ricardo, who had taken over the team on an interim basis the previous year, when he had a good campaign and raised hopes for the Brazilian title – whose champion was Palmeiras.

Captain, Réver raised the 34th cup of Flamengo in editions of the Campeonato Carioca (Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / AGIF)

Speaking of the trainer, Zé answered the report of the THROW! and, over the phone, he recalled the period of “tension and anxiety” before the Olympic return, as Flamengo, with stars, suffered considerable pressure for cups, in addition to the feeling of a remarkable achievement for him and the club.

– It is always very good to remember moments of joy like that. Even more so in a profession with as many challenges as soccer coach. I remember well the days before that final, since they were marked by a lot of tension and anxiety. After so much time in the club and going through all categories, I knew that an achievement also by the professional would be a very cool brand for me and the club, due to the moment of transformation that I lived. In addition, we had a very good group, of character and who worked hard to win titles for the club – he said, adding:

– We had an unbeaten campaign and won the final two matches, which, in a way, legitimizes the merit of our achievement. Without a doubt it is the first and one of the most remarkable moments of my professional career – completed Zé, who left the club in the course of that and is currently free on the market, after leaving Internacional.

The then 34th state title of Flamengo came after three years of fasting as to the competition, won for the sixth time with invincibility, equaling Vasco. In this section, the others at the Gávea club had been in 2011, 1996, 1979, 1950 and 1920.

THE AUGE OF GUERRERO BY THE FLA

Guerrero celebrates the equalizer (Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo)

Guerrero left Flamengo in August 2018 and, to this day, due to frustrating episodes, it is a good part of the red-black crowd to wrinkle their nose. In all, the passage of three seasons cost about R $ 43 million to the coffers of the club, where shirt 9 lived its best moment precisely in this State.

Enforcing the music created by fans (“The chaô is over, the Guerrero is here!”), The striker crowned the great performance in Carioca-2017 with a goal in the final, already in the final minutes, drawing the Fla-Flu and returning the advantage to the Zé’s team, and the confirmation of the tournament’s artillery, with ten balls in the net.

In addition to marking the peak and Guerrero’s only title for Fla, this match also had an unusual move: Rodinei carrying the ball, in extra time, and Orejuela as a goalkeeper, since Diego Cavalieri had been sent off, running on his back, without succeeding avoid the goal of the right-back, who buried his rival.

REMEMBER THE FLAMENGO SCALE



Alex Muralha; Pará, Réver, Rafael Vaz and Renê; Márcio Araújo, Willian Arão, Trauco (Rodinei, 16 ‘/ 2ºT), Everton (Juan, 43’ / 2ºT) and Berrío (Gabriel, 11 ‘/ 2ºT); Guerrero – Technician: Zé Ricardo.

REVIEW THE GOALS

