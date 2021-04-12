Three-year-old boy shot killed his brother in Houston Texas

A 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot his 8-month-old brother inside a Houston home, killing him by shooting him in the abdomen, police said.

Miami World / telemundo51

The tragedy occurred around 11 a.m. at a building complex in west Houston. The siblings were accompanied by four adults inside the apartment at the time of the incident.

The baby suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen that caused his death, Houston police confirmed during a news conference.

Two of the adults inside the home took the children to the hospital and did not call 911, authorities said.

“Pray for this family, it is a tragic event,” said Wendy Baimbridge of the Houston Police Department.

The authorities made a call not to leave weapons within the reach of minors.

Investigators initially had trouble finding the weapon before it was found inside the vehicle used to take the baby to the medical center, police reports say.

Baimbridge told the media: “It was just a gunshot wound to the abdomen and, unfortunately, the little boy has passed away.”

“I just want to take advantage of this moment and plead with parents and guardians not to allow anyone in the house to access their firearms. Keep them under lock and key. There are things you can do to make that weapon safe, ”the spokeswoman said.