A 63-year-old woman died during the early hours of this Tuesday in a Resistencia hospital, Chaco, after spending 15 days hospitalized for respiratory complications. A diagnosis was made and the patient tested positive for coronavirus, but after the 14-day period, a new test was performed and it was negative.

In La Rioja, meanwhile, pediatrician Liliana Ruiz, 52, died. It happened in the early hours of this Tuesday, the 31st at the private clinic Mercado Luna at 00.35 hours, according to the Ministry of Health of that province. She was “admitted to intensive care with mechanical ventilatory support for severe respiratory failure with a confirmed diagnosis of Coronavirus,” added the official report.

The woman suffered from celiac disease and rheumatoid arthritis, and had entered the sanitarium on March 23. As there was no improvement in his health, the medical center performed a swab and requested the coronavirus analysis.

Yesterday, Governor Ricardo Quintela himself, through a tweet, confirmed that it was the first positive case in La Rioja. In addition, it was learned that this week that province will begin to make its own tests.

Today the death of an 89-year-old woman with residence in La Cumbre, Córdoba, was known. whose death occurred on Sunday 29 at the Domingo Funes hospital, in the town of Santa María de Punilla, where she had been hospitalized on Friday with severe pneumonia, a painting that he used to present on a recurring basis. Days ago, a daughter of hers had returned from vacations from England. And although she has no symptoms, she and the circle of her contacts were classified as “suspicious cases” and placed in total isolation.

The last part of the Ministry of Health, released last night, the number of infected with Covid-19 in the country amounted to 966. Counting this case, the deaths so far total a total of 25.

Regarding positive cases, 50.6% are imported, 25% are close contacts of confirmed cases, and the rest are under epidemiological investigation. Of the total cases, 42% are women and 58% are men. While, the main affected age groups of the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, being the average age of 43 years.

The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and the province of Buenos Aires concentrate about 70% of the cases in the country. That is why one of the main focuses of attention that the national government has at this moment is in the work of isolation and containment that must be carried out in the municipalities of the suburbs and the neighborhoods of the Federal Capital.

In addition, the Executive also works against the clock to multiply the number of beds in intensive care and ventilators, and tidy up the logistics involved in carrying out the national health operation that began as a consequence of the advance of the coronavirus.

The head of state explained that in this way it will be achieved that “the cycle of development of the virus in the body is met twice, so that we will have clearer data on how the disease is incubated.” “It is a long way, but it is a war against an invisible army that attacks us in places where we sometimes do not wait,” he said.

The decision was made after a day in which he met with experts and with the governors of the different provinces. “A group of eight experts that I regularly consult gave me their opinion on how the quarantine was evolving and their idea of ​​what we should do”, expressed on how the extension of social isolation was conceived.

The objective of the Casa Rosada continues to be to prevent positive cases from accelerating because that way the health system would collapse. But the social problem at the heart of Greater Buenos Aires is another of the thermometers that they monitor on a daily basis. The continuity of the isolation does not generate the same effect in the suburbs as in the City.