Three women die and four more people are injured in a collision between two cars in Toledo

Three women have passed away and four other people have been injured in a collision between two cars that occurred this Saturday on the national highway N-301 (Madrid-Cartagena), within the municipality of Villanueva de Alcardete (Toledo).

The two passenger cars, in which five and two people were traveling, respectively, collided frontally at 5:46 p.m. at the height of the kilometer 111 of the N-301, have reported sources of the emergency service 112.

Three of the women who traveled in the tourism in which five people were traveling have died, and a fourth is in a very serious condition, while the rest of those affected by the accident have suffered minor or less serious injuries.

Firefighters from the Villacañas park (Toledo), a mobile ICU, have traveled to the scene of the accident. two basic life support (BLS) ambulances and agents of the Civil Guard, has indicated 112.