Three white men accused of shooting young black man Ahmaud Arbery accused of murder while jogging in his neighborhood

A Georgia grand jury filed formal charges Wednesday against the three suspects who shot 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while jogging in his neighborhood on February 23.

Gregory McMichael, 64; her son Travis McMichael, 34, and his neighbor William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, 50, were charged with murder and malice in Arbery’s deathCobb County Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced Wednesday.

The grand jury indictment includes four counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges.

Arbery died after being shot while running through the quiet Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia. He was chased by three white men aboard a van. They say « they believed he was a thief, » according to their statements to the police.

Gregory McMichael, 64, a former police prosecutor and former investigator, watched him pass from his front yard. Arbery had jogged around the neighborhood, his family said. But the ex-cop believed he looked like a suspect in several robberies in the area and called his son Travis. [El hombre blanco acusado de asesinar a Ahmaud Arbery lanzó un insulto racista tras dispararle]

The two men grabbed a gun and shotgun, climbed into a truck, and chased him. Their neighbor Bryan saw them pass and joined the chase aboard his pickup truck, from which he made a recording of the moment when Arbery was fatally shot.

The video caused national outrage

For several months, the authorities did not make arrests or press charges for the crime, which discouraged the victim’s relatives, who claimed that it was a case of « racial violence ».

The McMichaels were arrested on May 7. Bryan was arrested two weeks later.

« This represents another step in the search for justice for Ahmaud, » said Holmes. « We will continue to be intentional in seeking justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues. »

