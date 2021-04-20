three web apps, two Android apps, a dozen more and several unofficial

Since the beginning TelegramUnlike WhatsApp, it was promoted as a cross-platform app. Available on mobiles, computers, tablets and even the web, it is one that we can use on practically any device. But it does not stop there, after recently announcing a second version for Android, now they have added two more versions of the existing one for the web.

As Telegram announced in recent hours, two new web apps have been made available to users to access the messaging service. Until now we had Telegram Web, now Telegram WebZ and Telegram WebK are added. The main difference of the latter two is that integrate many more functions of mobile platforms that until now were not available in the web version through Telegram Web.

Telegram WebK version

At the moment the two new web applications are in an alpha phase of testing, so they can give errors when using them. However, it is possible for any Telegram user with their account to access them and use them to send and receive messages. Among its novelties, it stands out the animated stickers, the dark mode or the folders. The interface is also much more similar to that of mobiles.

Omnipresent Telegram

In this way, two new Telegram applications are added to its catalog for current multiple platforms. If we go to its official page we can see the complete list of apps and versions available:

Internal competition

Why so many versions? In the first place and as is obvious, in order to support different platforms and operating systems that Telegram users use on their devices. Telegram can be used from the popular Android available in the pockets of half the planet to systems as marginal as Linux.

However, there is also a second reason that Telegram itself specifies: internal competition. The reason why we have two new versions of Telegram Web apart from the traditional one is because the company has placed different internal teams to develop their own versions with minor changes to improve existing functions or add new ones. The best of each will come out ahead and will come to a final version.

Finally, there is also the limitation that each platform or means of distribution can impose. We have the clearest example with Android and its two versions. While in Google Play the app must be more moderate to comply with the rules of the store, in which they distribute through their own channel they have free access to add and experiment with the functions they want.

Via | Genbeta