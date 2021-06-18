Three ways to find out if you are eligible for monthly payments of up to $ 350 per child under the “Child Tax Credit” extension



At least 36 million families would be eligible for monthly payments under the “Child Tax Credit” extension.

Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / . / .

American families have at least three tools, two of them online, to find out about their eligibility for monthly checks under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) extension.

“Non-filer Sign-up” or the service for non-filers

The most precise is the one that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched this week on its website, called “Non-filer Sign-up” or the service for non-filers.

The above is an update to the portal launched in the spring of last year so that people who were not required to file low income taxes could submit their personal data in order to process the corresponding payment for the first stimulus check.

Through the new portal, Americans will not only be able to enter their information for monthly checks of up to $ 300 per retail under the CTC, they will also be able to claim the stimulus check of $ 1,400 from the third round if they have not received it or the corresponding payments to previous batches.

The Non-Filer Sign-up Tool was designed to people who did not file a tax return from the years 2019 or 2020 and did not use the IRS Non-Filers tool last year to sign up for the $ 1,200 stimulus checks.

“Eligible families who have already filed or have plans to file 2019 or 2020 returns should not use this tool. Once the IRS processes your tax return, the information will be used to determine eligibility and issue advance payments. Families wishing to claim other tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit for Low and Moderate Income Families, must file a regular tax return. For them, the fastest and easiest way to file a return is the Free File system, available only on IRS.gov, ”the office explained.

Check eligibility requirements on specialized page on IRS.gov

A second option that potential beneficiaries of the loan have, which will begin to be sent from July 15 to families who decide to do so, is to verify the information.

at http://www.irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021 before proceeding with the application through the “Non-filers” tool.

The link above will take the person to a page where they are detailed the basic requirements to be eligible for payments.

Among these stand out that the dependent under your care must be under 18 years of age and have a valid Social Security number.

Under the “American Rescue Plan” credit extended up to $ 3,600 retail, and $ 3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old. Before 2021, under the CTC, families could get a maximum of $ 2,000 per qualifying child, while 17-year-old dependents were not eligible.

The IRS is preparing to divide the total payment into monthly amounts between July and December of this year. The rest of the money under the CTC must be claimed in the next tax season in 2022.

The agency will open another portal soon in which people who want a single single payment and not funds divided into six monthly installments request it.

Letter by mail advising of credit eligibility

A third way to confirm eligibility for the extended payment for “Child Tax Credit” is a letter already sent by the IRS to some 36 million families by post.

The notice sent last week by the IRS will reach 92% of families with children in the United States or approximately 65.6 million children in the country.

“The ‘American Bailout Plan’ signed into law last March made major changes to the CTC in 2021 for most taxpayers. Credit amounts have increased for many taxpayers, and the credit is fully refundable, which means that taxpayers can benefit from the credit even if they don’t owe taxes. The credit also qualifies minors who turned 17 in 2021. The ‘American Rescue Plan’ directs the IRS to issue monthly advance payments for an estimated half of the annual credit. The IRS will send the payments between July and the end of this year ”, reads part of the letter.

The letter also details the income levels for eligibility that are the same as the IRS applied to calculate the amount of the third stimulus check.

The correspondence also includes a notice of the mailing of a second letter that will include an estimate of your monthly payment under the CTC.