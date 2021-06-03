Three Wall Street Stocks With Recurring And Rising Dividend

In May, three Wall Street stocks increased their dividend again, since they do it habitually and historically. In addition, these three companies have strong and historic dividend growth, so they are options to consider: Cardinal Health, Telus and Pepsico.

Over 30 Years of Dividend Increase

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payments during more than 30 years and falls into the category of a dividend aristocrat, according to David Jagielski in The Motley Fool. On May 6, when the company released its third quarter results, it also announced that aWould increase your quarterly dividend payments by 1%, from $ 0.4859 to $ 0.4908 per share. With the rise, the stock is now yielding 3.5%, well above the S&P Global Index average of only 1.4%.

“Although a 1% increase may seem minimal, with an above-average return, a company is less likely to make large increases to an already strong payout. The important thing is that your dividend payments remain stable. And with a payment rate of only 50%, you are in good shape to keep making payments and increasing them in the future. With an impressive streak, the healthcare company is unlikely to stop increasing its payments any time soon, ”says Jagielski.

The future of the firm seems stable, as it offers its clients pharmaceuticals and essential health products. And although heAs sales of $ 39.3 billion were flat in the third quarter and may have been disappointing, the company was facing a solid period a year earlier in which consumers were loading pharmaceuticals during the early stages of the pandemic.

“Investors shouldn’t expect big growth figures from this stock, but what they can probably rely on is a stable and growing dividend. Cardinal Health is a great investment if your priority is recurring revenue, ”says Jagielski.

Dividends on the rise since 2004

Telus also announced a rate hike as it reported its earnings results on May 7 for the period ending March 31. Unlike Cardinal Health, it generated a strong top-line growth with operating income of C $ 4 billion, an increase of 8.9% year-over-year. The company continued to grow its customer base while maintaining an incredibly low churn rate of less than 1% in its mobile phone, Internet and TV segments.

With this performance, the company felt comfortable making a generous 8.6% increase in your dividend payments, which are now C $ 0.29125 per share each quarter. Its 4.6% return is the highest on this list and it is rare to see this level of increase given its impressive payout. However, the company plans to make annual increases in the 7% to 10% until at least the end of 2022So there could be another big increase next year. “Telus is not a dividend aristocrat, but he has been increasing his dividend payments since 2004, in some cases making more than one increase per year,” notes Jagielski.

“Although their payout rate is a bit higher at 81%, with a strong track record and a stable business, Telus is another strong income stock to hold onto for the long term,” says Jagielski.

Almost 50 Years of Dividend Increase

PepsiCo has the longest dividend growth streak of the stocks listed here. When he announced an increase in 5% on their payments on May 4, marked the 49th consecutive year that shareholders would receive more recurring income than the previous year. If you make another increase in payments next year, the stock will become a Dividend King. “The soft drink maker now pays $ 1,075 per share each quarter, which yields 2.9%. Their 75% pay rate is manageable and shouldn’t sound an alarm, ”says Jagielski.

For the 12-week period ending March 20, Company Net Revenue of $ 14.8 Billion Increased 6.8% YoY; earnings increased 28% to $ 1.7 billion. Although it generated organic growth of only 3% in its key segment of Frito-Lay North America, its operations in other parts of the world helped drive its results. In the region of Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China, organic sales grew 18% and they were the only area where growth was in the double digits. PepsiCo’s vast geographic operations make it a strong and stable business to invest in.

“What’s encouraging is that PepsiCo could do even better now that the economy reopens. For the full year, the company projects median single-digit growth in organic revenue. It’s a great action to buy if you’re optimistic about the future of the economy and even better if you need an investment you can count on for recurring income, ”Jagielski concludes.