Three Wall Street Stocks That May Be a Good Buying Option When Combining Growth and Value

The guarantee in the markets does not exist, we will never know when a correction will last and when it could take a bullish turn. Thus, If you buy high-quality businesses and keep them for a long time, you have a good chance of increasing your wealth, according Sean Williams in The Motley Fool.

This means that there will always be opportunities in the market, regardless of the economic situation we are going through.

As we move into June, these three companies are presented as exceptional values ​​and that could be worth beyond this month: Amazon, Ping Identity Hl Y Nth Star Acqn Rg-A.

Amazon, the advantages of the leader in electronic commerce

That is why it has earned the title of one of the largest companies in the world thanks to its competitive advantages and operational execution. Which positions it in this top 3 of stocks for June and beyond.

Amazon controls the 40% of all online sales in the United States alone, according to an April report eMarketer.

But the point is that the retail trade produces low margins, for this reason the e-commerce firm opted to offer its users a Premium membership. This type of user usually spend much more than other types of customers and are loyal to the company’s ecosystem of products and services. They are currently 200 million users around the world.

And let’s not forget Amazon Web Services (AWS), The cloud infrastructure segment is an absolute beast in data storage space. Despite the worst economic recession in decades last year, sales grew 30%. From the first trimester he had a $ 54 billion annual execution rate in revenue.

Although it accounts for about an eighth of Amazon’s total sales, it often generates more than half of its operating income. Therefore, it is the main driver of the company’s operating cash flow.

“As the icing on the cake, I will note that Amazon ended every year between 2010 and 2019 at a multiple of 23 to 37 times its cash flow. Given the immense growth of AWS, Wall Street expects Amazon’s cash flow to double in 2024 to $ 314 per share. In other words, the company is valued at roughly 10 times Wall Street’s projected cash flow in 2024 after trading at a median multiple of 30 times operating cash flow over the past decade. That’s a great bargain! ”Says Williams.

Ping and double digit growth in the cyber security sector

The cyber security sector has great potential and Ping gets the go-ahead to join this select investment trio.

Cyber ​​security has become a necessity for companies in the business transition to the cloud before the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis boosted this sector, since many companies had to entrust the protection of their data to external providers.

Ping focuses on the cloud-based identity verification. The company’s smart cloud platform is built on the artificial intelligence to get smarter over time in identifying and responding to threats. In many cases, third-party cloud providers are more efficient and cost-effective than on-premises security solutions.

However, 2020 was not a very prosperous year for the firm, as many of its clients chose short-term subscriptions. But it is an action of growth in transition.

Because it focuses on increase your high-margin software-as-a-service subscriptions, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) is a much better measure of its growth than actual sales. In the last quarter, the ARR grew 16% with respect to the period of the previous year. Because subscription revenue is recognized over the life of the subscription, it will take a few more quarters for sales growth to catch up with ARR growth.

What’s more, the company posted an 85% gross margin on subscriptions in the first quarter. Even if Ping is not growing as fast as its peers, a gross margin of 85% is more than enough to drive final growth when the ARR increases by about 15% each year.

“As a final note, Ping Identity pairs are regularly valued at a multiple of 10-20 times future sales (or more). You can get stock in the company for a little over six times Wall Street’s projected sales for the full year in 2021, ”says Williams.

A SPAC with a view to growing dog food

Northern Star is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Last week, its shareholders approved the merger with the dog-centric products and services company. BarkBox. Effective June 2, it will change its name to The Original BARK Company, and its ticker symbol will change to (NYSE: BARK)

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet owners will spend about $ 110 billion on pets in 2021. This includes more than $ 44 billion in food and treats, which is what BarkBox specializes in.

A big part of current and future success is its subscription-based operating model. Despite more than 23,000 retail outlets selling its products, the company primarily sells high-margin recurring subscriptions online. It ended March with around 1.2 million subscribers, 91% more than the previous year.. The company’s S-1, released last year, also noted that monthly retention rates are the highest in company history.

Beyond its main service, which ships treats and toys to dog owners monthly, it launched Bark Eats and Bark Home last year. Bark Eats works with owners to develop a personalized diet of high-quality dry foods for your dogs; Bark Home retails basic accessories, such as beds and straps.

“If BARK can meet the expectations set in its S-1, the company’s sales could almost double in the next two years. This would make it one of the cheapest stocks in the pet industry, ”Williams concludes.