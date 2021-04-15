three versions in three days

The Government has opened the debate on taxes, but the confusion has come to light with up to three different versions in the last 72 hours. The last to join the chorus of voices was the second vice president, Nadia Calviño, who this Thursday pointed out that “this is not the time” to raise taxes. However, President Sánchez pointed out on Tuesday that it is “a necessary debate” and Minister Montero advanced on Monday that her plan involves applying increases next year. In fact, the reform plan that the Executive will send to Bruseñas openly speaks of an increase in the tax burden.

Huntsman was the first to pronounce during the presentation of the committee of experts that will address this matter, and assured that increases could be applied in 2022, with “special interest” in the great patrimonies. “We have to see how to express that additional contribution that large estates have to make to all public coffers,” he said.

The minister added that the Corporate Tax reform is a “priority” and, in clear reference to the Community of Madrid, where the Wealth Tax is practically zero, she said that it is necessary to avoid that “at the regional level” some fiscal figures are left “empty of content” “as has happened in some communities.”

Just a day later, President Sánchez said that the debate on taxes is “necessary” and argued that the European Commission has asked Spain “for a long time” to address this reform. The executive leader used irony to justify his plans and added that even “the dangerous communist” Joe Biden, president of the United States, has pointed out the need to “raise” the Corporation Tax, establishing a minimum effective rate. In this sense, the coalition government’s program advocated bringing that percentage to 15%.

CalviñoOn the other hand, he said this Thursday that the Government does not speak, in any case, of “raising taxes” because “it is not the moment”, and insisted that the roadmap only passes through “a framework that avoids tax evasion “. The number three of the Executive reiterated that there should be no tax increase “in the short term”, but it did open the door to “modernize our tax system”, making it “more solid and progressive” and exploring the “opportunities provided by green taxation.”

More tax pressure

The truth is that the reform and investment plan that the Government will send to Brussels in exchange for the arrival of European funds speaks openly of “bringing Spain’s levels of taxation closer to the average of the neighboring countries” if it is to guarantee “the medium-term sustainability of the welfare state”.

The document includes taxes on diesel, plastic, waste and taxes on digital services (Google tax) and financial transactions (Tobin tax). And, above all, it establishes that Existing tax credits and deductions will be analyzed one by one and some of them will be eliminated. The document argues that the way to “improve collection” is to “broaden the tax bases”, that is, to eliminate tax advantages.

With all this, the Executive hopes to reduce the gap of “seven or eight points” that Spain maintains with respect to the European measure in terms of fiscal pressure, although the data at the end of 2019 establish that this differential was somewhat lower and was below of the six points: 35.4% in Spain compared to 41.1% in the EU.

In recent days, the OECD, which is contrary to the intentions of the Government. The body has recommended that taxes not be raised in Spain “until the recovery is firm”, although it supports the possibility of imposing new rates in the medium term, for example, on sugary drinks or certain fuels.

Married talks about “tax hatchet”

Moncloa’s intentions in fiscal matters have already received harsh criticism from the opposition. “Let’s see if you understand that you can not raise taxes when companies fail. You can not raise them to a store that does not sell,” wielded this Wednesday the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, which accused the Government of planning a “tax hatchet” to the Spanish. “They already have 9,000 million euros more in taxes in the budget and now they want to raise them more,” lamented the leader of the popular in Congress.

The Citizens’ candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Edmundo Bal, assured for his part this Thursday that “There is no security” around the PSOE’s fiscal policy after the different statements of the last days. “They do not agree, I am amazed how the PSOE say one thing and the opposite on the same day,” he stressed.

In fact, the pronouncements of members of the central government in fiscal matters have collided with the promise of the socialist candidate to the Community of Madrid, Angel Gabilondo, which has repeatedly pledged not to raise taxes. Sanchez He argued that Gabilondo has “his own position as a candidate” in Madrid, and that it is up to the central government to “mold” the preferences of the different autonomies in tax matters. Calviño, for his part, believes that all positions are “compatible”.