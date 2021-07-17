Three Venezuelan Colorado Rockies Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

After the positive cases presented by the New York Yankees this Thursday, now there are four other cases in Colorado Rockies and three of them are Venezuelan players. The organization reported it in a timely manner on its different social networks.

“Venezuelans Antonio Senzatela, Jhoulys Chacín and Yonathan Daza, as well as Yency Almonte, were not available for Friday’s game against the Dodgers, according to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 contact tracing protocols,” also reported the MLB on its web portal.

They also reported that manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon were also unavailable due to contact tracing protocols. Mike Redmon took over the helm and Doug Bernier took over as the top coach in the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Additionally, the Rockies will be without Manager Bud Black and 1B Coach Ron Gideon per contact tracing protocols. For tonight’s game, Bench Coach Mike Redmond will assume managerial duties and Major League Data & Game Planning Coordinator Doug Bernier will serve as 1B Coach. – Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 16, 2021

Denver’s ninth promoted pitchers Antonio Santos, Zac Rosscup and Ben Bowden to fill the vacancies. Also outfielder Sam Hilliard.

Earlier the reporter Tomas Harding had advanced the information of the ninth of Colorado.

#Rockies dealing with COVID situation. OF Sam Hilliard, RHP Antonio Santos, LHP Zac Rosscup, LHP Ben Bowden are up.

RHP Antonio Senzatela, RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Jhoulys Chacín, OF Yonathan Daza down.

Formal announcement not made yet. – Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) July 16, 2021

