Three Venezuelan Colorado Rockies Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

After the positive cases presented by the New York Yankees this Thursday, now there are four other cases in Colorado Rockies and three of them are Venezuelan players. The organization reported it in a timely manner on its different social networks.

“Venezuelans Antonio Senzatela, Jhoulys Chacín and Yonathan Daza, as well as Yency Almonte, were not available for Friday’s game against the Dodgers, according to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 contact tracing protocols,” also reported the MLB on its web portal.

They also reported that manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon were also unavailable due to contact tracing protocols. Mike Redmon took over the helm and Doug Bernier took over as the top coach in the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Denver’s ninth promoted pitchers Antonio Santos, Zac Rosscup and Ben Bowden to fill the vacancies. Also outfielder Sam Hilliard.

Earlier the reporter Tomas Harding had advanced the information of the ninth of Colorado.

